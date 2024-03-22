Anupamaa Written Update, March 22: Pakhi meets Kinjal. When Baa asks about Ishaani, Pakhi replies rudely saying that she is coming with Maahi. Pakhi meets Pari and tells her how she used to be as a child. Pakhi meets Baa and Vanraj. Vanraj asks Pakhi whether Adhik troubled her, Pakhi recalls how she planned to trap Adhik and tells Vanraj that Adhik didn't do anything.

Anupama meets the kids, Dimpy and Kavya:

Soon, Ansh, Ishaani and Maahi enter. Anupama is surprised to see them. Baapuji asks Anupama to recognize who is whom. Anupama breaks down as soon as she sees Ansh. Ansh runs towards her and hugs her. Anupama cries inconsolably crying and hugging Ansh and recalls her happy moments with Samar. Anupama cries more as she hugs Ishaani and Maahi.

As Anupama meets them, Dimpy and Kavya arrive. Anupama then introduces Pari to the kids and they get happy seeing her. Kinjal also meets the kids. Maahi then greets Vanraj but he ignores her and meets Ansh and Ishaani. Anupama and Kinjal notice Vanraj's behavior towards Maahi. Kavya too gets upset.

Anupama then meets Kavya and Dimpy and they get emotional seeing each other. Dimpy gets emotional and tells Anupama that she and Kavya used to remember her every day. Anupama tells them that she also missed them. Kavya and Dimpy meet Kinjal.

Anupama learns about Pakhi-Adhik's divorce:

Pakhi asks about Toshu and Vanraj lies saying that Toshu is out of town for some work. Kinjal then says that they should have asked Adhik to come with them. Ishaani then says that her parents don't live together. Anupama and Kinjal are shocked to hear this. Anupama asks Pakhi what happened. Pakhi informs that they are divorced.

Anupama asks the reason to Pakhi. Pakhi gets angry and asks Anupama why is she asking this as she never cared about them in the last five years. Pakhi slams Anupama saying that she disappeared and never called them. Anupama says that even if she would have called it would have been of no use. Ishaani then says that Pakhi always fights.

Pakhi gets angry and threatens Ishaani to slap her. Anupama is shocked to see her behavior towards Ishaani. Baapuji asks them to stop fighting. Anupama gets happy thinking how her entire family is back together in America.

Aadhya seeks Anuj's permission:

Aadhya seeks permission from Anuj for a night over at her house with her friends. Shruti helps Aadhya in convincing Anuj. Anuj then mentions that he will drop them to their house after the night over. Aadhya gets upset and walks away. Shruti convinces him. Aadhya gets happy.

Shruti asks Anuj if he will join her in hunting for wedding venues and Anuj agrees to come with her. Shruti says 'I love you' to Anuj but he doesn't reply.

Anupama and Baapuji spend time together:

As the kids play in the house, Anupama gets emotional and confesses to Baapuji how it is like a dream for her to see Ansh and everyone. Baapuji also gets emotional saying that it is a dream for him to see her. He mentions how he missed her so much and he couldn't stop missing her. Baapuji admits how he controlled himself from contacting her as she wanted to live alone.

Baapuji tells Anupama that he used to get updates of her life from Devika and he even watched her cooking videos because he missed her. Vanraj gets jealous as Baapuji and Anupama talk. Baa asks him to ignore them.

Baapuji is happy for Anupama's achievements and praises her for being strong. He tells Anupama that he wishes to see her name on Time Squares. He mentions that he believes this will happen one day. Ansh then hugs Vanraj and Maahi is ignored. Anupama again notices Maahi getting upset because of Vanraj.

Baapuji then tells Anupama that everyone in the family is in pain and has a lot of grief in their heart. Baapuji asks Anupama to concentrate on her problems and not to worry about them. Anupama refuses and says that she wants to know everything about everyone.

Baapuji tells Anupama how Dimpy and Kavya have sacrificed their lives for their kids and are tolerating Vanraj's torture. He tells her everything. Anupama is shocked to learn this. Baapuji gets emotional saying that he wants Kavya, Maahi, and Dimpy to be happy but he is not able to do anything.

Pakhi and Aadhya argue:

Pakhi gets a message and she goes out to throw the trash. Pakhi talks to her friend who invites her to a party. She accepts the invitation and tells her friend that she wants to discuss her clothing brand with him. After she disconnects the call, Pakhi gets happy thinking that once her clothing brand is set in America, she will settle here and get rid of Adhik.

Pakhi then bumps into Aadhya. Aadhya is shocked to see Pakhi and thinks that she must have come to America to meet Anupama as she is her real daughter. Pakhi doesn't recognize Aadhya and gets angry as her phone is broken. Aadhya worries thinking that Anupama is calling the entire family here as Anuj is getting married and she is not liking it.

Pakhi and Aadhya argue as their phones are destroyed. Shruti arrives and apologizes to Pakhi saying that her phone is not destroyed only the screen guard is destroyed. Aadhya gets furious and tells her that she shouldn't come in her way or else she won't spare her.

Pakhi loses her calm and tells Shruti that Aadhya needs treatment. She slams Aadhya and walks away. Aadhya fumes with anger but Shruti asks her to calm down.

Yashdeep hides a news from Anupama:

Anupama arrives at the restaurant and notices that Yashdeep is tense regarding something. When she asks Yashdeep about the problem, he changes the topic and asks her if she met her family. Anupama tells Yashdeep that they should do a Holi event and Yashdeep agrees. Bijee calls and asks Yashdeep whether he has informed Anupama. They decide to tell Anupama after the Holi event.

Kavya and Dimpy arrive at Anupama's restaurant to surprise her. Kavya and Dimpy tell Anupama that they met Yashdeep. They have tea together. Anupama asks Kavya how is she doing. Kavya and Dimpy praise Anupama. Anupama again asks them how are they doing. The episode ends.

