Whitney Houston Hairstyles: Tribute to Her Unparalleled Elegance

In the annals of music history, Whitney Houston is an ethereal presence, her voice an unparalleled force that resonates through time. Yet, beyond the stages and recording studios, Houston's impeccable sense of style and her ever-evolving hairstyles have become as iconic as her legendary vocals. She is also known as a style queen for a reason. Each style, a carefully curated masterpiece, reflected not just her evolving image but a mirror to the zeitgeist of their respective eras. From the cascading curls that framed her face in the '80s to the sleek, chic sophistication of the '90s, Whitney Houston's hairstyles remain an integral part of her enduring legacy. Join us on a mesmerizing journey through the strands of Whitney's life, each Whitney's hairstyle an ode to her influence on the world of beauty and fashion and a testament to the timelessness of true elegance.

Who is Whitney Houston?

Whitney Houston was an American music legend born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey, who tragically passed away on February 11, 2012. She was a renowned singer and actress, celebrated for her exceptional vocal prowess and immense contributions to the music industry. Houston's career spanned several decades and left an indelible mark on the entertainment world.

Houston's debut album, Whitney Houston, released in 1985, catapulted her to stardom. It became one of the best-selling debut albums by a female artist, featuring iconic hits like Saving All My Love for You and Greatest Love of All. Throughout her career, she continued to release chart-topping albums, including Whitney and the immensely successful The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album, which featured her rendition of I Will Always Love You.

What set Whitney Houston apart was her extraordinary vocal range and the ability to convey deep emotions through her singing. Her voice was characterized by its clarity, power, and versatility, making her one of the greatest vocalists in the history of popular music. Whitney Houston's impact on the music industry and her enduring legacy as an artist continue to be celebrated and remembered by fans worldwide.

10 Whitney Houston Hairstyles

1. Big And Curly

To achieve Whitney Houston's curly hair from the 1980s, follow these steps. Achieving this look involves using a curling iron or hot rollers to create those iconic light brown curly hairs. Begin to create this fantastic Whitney Houston hairstyle by applying a heat protectant to your hair, then use a medium-sized curling iron or hot rollers to curl small sections of your hair. Once done, gently fluff and separate the curls with your fingers for added volume. Finish the 80s hair with a flexible hold hairspray to keep the curls in place.

2. Pixie Cut

To achieve Whitney Houston's short haircut from the early 1990s, follow these steps. Start by visiting a skilled hairstylist who can expertly cut your hair into a pixie style tailored to your face shape. To maintain the sleek and short look, use a small amount of styling pomade or wax to create definition and hold, ensuring your hair looks polished and elegant, just like Whitney's iconic short hairstyle.

3. Straight And Sleek

Throughout her Bodyguard era in the early '90s, Whitney favored a straight and sleek look. Achieving this look starts with washing and conditioning your hair, then using a straightening iron to create a smooth and glossy finish. Apply a heat protectant before straightening, and finish with a shine serum to achieve the desired sleekness.

4. Long And Flowing

To emulate Whitney Houston's occasional preference for long, flowing locks, modern hair products, and techniques can be your best allies. Incorporating high-quality hair extensions is a strategic choice, especially if your natural hair length falls short of the desired look. Alongside this, maintaining a keen eye for fashion sense is paramount. Complementing this regimen, the judicious application of nourishing hair masks fortified with contemporary formulations can elevate your hair's vitality, bringing it closer to the lustrous elegance that defined Whitney Houston's legendary mane.

5. Half-up, Half-down

To achieve a softer and more romantic look inspired by Whitney Houston's natural hair, begin by sectioning off the top half of your hair and securing it with a hair tie or pins. For a relaxed appearance, leave some loose strands around your face. To add charm to this hairstyle, use a curling iron to curl the loose hair or create soft waves with a flat iron. This will help you capture the same elegance and grace Whitney often showcased with her natural hair.

6. Bob Cut

To sport a bob cut like Whitney, consult a hairstylist who can customize the style to suit your face shape. If desired, incorporate bangs into the look for a youthful touch. Maintenance involves regular trims to keep the bob's shape intact.

7. Updos And Top Knots

Achieving sophisticated updos or top knots often requires the expertise of a hairstylist for special occasions. They can skillfully create intricate styles based on your preferences. To maintain elegance, use hairpins and a strong-hold hairspray.

8. Side-swept Bangs

Side-swept bangs can be achieved by asking your hairstylist to cut longer bangs that can be swept to the side. To style them, use a flat iron or blow dryer and a round brush to guide the bangs to one side gently. Finish with a light-hold hairspray for added hold.

9. Layered Hair

To add depth and movement to your hair, like Whitney, ask your hairstylist for layered cuts that complement your face shape. Use a volumizing mousse to create texture and a natural appearance. Regular trims help maintain the layered effect.

10. Natural Curls

To achieve natural wavy hair or curls like Whitney Houston's, especially in her later years, follow these steps. Start with a curl-enhancing shampoo and conditioner to maintain moisture in your hair. After washing, scrunch your hair with a curl-enhancing product while it's still damp. You can let it air dry or use a diffuser for a natural, relaxed curl look reminiscent of Whitney Houston's hair.

Conclusion

Whitney Houston's life was a stylish symphony, where her ever-changing hairstyles seamlessly intertwined with her remarkable journey, each note resonating in perfect harmony. From the bountiful curls of the '80s to the elegant bob cuts of the '90s and the various captivating chapters in between, Whitney's hairstyles were not just about aesthetics; they were about self-expression, evolution, and the embrace of the moment. Her blonde hair, at times, added another layer of charm and sophistication to her iconic image, reflecting her versatility as an artist and a fashion icon. Just as her music transcended genres, Whitney Houston's hairstyles transcended hair trends, leaving an indelible mark on the world of beauty and fashion. With each hairstyle, she revealed a new facet of her identity, inspiring generations to embrace their uniqueness. Whitney Houston's hairstyles, like her music, remind us that true beauty lies not in conformity but in the courage to be ourselves, unapologetically and authentically.

