Ben Affleck’s Plastic Surgery Rumors: Botox, Face Lift, And More

Ben Affleck has had a tumultuous career. The 52-year-old actor, who was once considered Hollywood’s heartthrob, has found himself in hot water in recent years. Be it his battle with alcoholism or his disputed relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez , controversies seem to follow him wherever he goes. The new addition to the list is the star’s plastic surgery rumors. Although Affleck has chosen not to debunk the plastic surgery speculations himself, there have been suspicions from both fans and plastic surgeons that he has taken the help of injectables.

The conjecture came to surface after the actor who is well over 50, made an appearance on Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of Tom Brady. The actor proudly debuted a fresh and younger appearance on stage. But the reaction of the public was far from what he had anticipated. Not only did he get trolled for his speech but his transformed appearance also received massive backlash, with fans accusing him of getting cosmetic procedures done. Is there any truth to these allegations? Or are they baseless myths? Before we dig deep, let’s take a look at his professional accomplishments.

Who Is Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck is a popular American actor and filmmaker. He was born in Berkeley, California. Growing up, he had a difficult childhood as his father struggled with alcoholism. Ben debuted as a child actor in the educational series The Voyage of the Mimi which aired between 1984 and 1988. He has had a turbulent career, to say the least. Affleck co-wrote the critically acclaimed film “Good Will Hunting” with Matt Damon, which they also acted in.

The movie brought them worldwide recognition as they won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. This brought him numerous opportunities and he went on to appear in hit movies such as Armageddon, Reindeer Games, The Sum of All Fears, Gone Girl, The Accountant, Pearl Harbor, etc.

He portrayed DC’s beloved superhero Batman in several films. Ben Affleck is not only a genius actor, but also a brilliant director. He has bagged numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, two BAFTA awards, and three Golden Globes. In 2022 the actor married popular singer Jennifer Lopez. But the two parted their ways two years later. He is a proud father of 3 kids, which he shares with his first wife Jennifer Garner.

Has Ben Affleck Had Cosmetic Surgery?

Ben is a chameleon who has the ability to mold himself into the character he is playing. He maintains a strict diet and also works out daily. And, studies show that certain facial exercises and muscle retraining devices help sculpt the face and make it leaner ( 1 ). But, in no way can diet and exercise alone have such a major impact on someone’s appearance.

Ben Affleck has neither confirmed nor denied the plastic surgery rumors. Fans of the talented actor continue to wonder how he managed to preserve a crease-free appearance that is too good to be true for his age. They have pointed out that the lack of wrinkles on his face makes it look almost unnatural. Besides, it looks frozen and unyielding. But some have come out in his support, saying that he looks different because of makeup and the lighting on stage.

He has been speculated to have gotten a “facelift” and possibly even plastic surgery. Fans alleged that the restricted facial movements made him look angry. If we look at his photos from his younger days, we will see why fans might think that. He has gone through a drastic transformation.

What Plastic Surgery Has Ben Affleck Had?

The star has admitted to getting his teeth fixed for his film Armageddon, under pressure from directors Michael Bay and Jerry Bruckheimer. The dental procedure cost a whopping $20,000. Fast forward to 2019, the actor was spotted with a gauze in his mouth which led fans to believe he had some sort of dental procedure done.

Sources suggest that the actor has indulged in Botox. He has since expressed his regrets and revealed that J.Lo forced him to get the cosmetic treatment. Other than these, Ben Affleck has never publicly admitted to going under the knife.

What Are the Common Rumors About Ben Affleck's Plastic Surgery?

After the actor appeared on stage for Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady, social media users were quick to point at Ben’s noticeable difference in appearance. While one joked about him officially launching a “new face”, one was cruel enough to call him “melty looking”. Let’s take a look at the surgical procedures Ben Affleck has been accused of getting.

Rhinoplasty:

This surgical procedure is extremely popular among celebrities. The complicated procedure reshapes the nose by inserting a tissue expander or cartilage. It helps with nasal symmetry as it redesigns the nose bridge ( 2 ). Fans speculate that the actor has gotten his nose done. Compared to the past, his nose appears to be slimmer.

Injectables:

Fans are not the only ones who believe that the actor has had work done. After a closer examination of Ben’s face, Dr. Ramtin Kassir, a triple board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon also believes that Ben has injected neurotoxin or something similar to fix his crow’s feet. The crease-like wrinkles around his eyes, which were a significant feature of his face, are now less visible.

Other than these, the actor has allegedly gotten a face-lift and a neck-lift to appear more youthful. If we compare his older photos with his recent ones, we can also see that his hair seems fuller. He might have gotten a hair plantation to fix his receding hairline.

Has Ben Affleck Responded to Plastic Surgery Rumors?

Ben Affleck hasn’t addressed going under the knife. But according to several reports it has been confirmed that he has gotten Botox injected. He reportedly got the treatment as his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez forced him to. But he regrets it. He is disappointed at fans giving an unhinged rant about his altered appearance. Hollywood insiders have also come out in support of Ben Affleck’s statements, saying he has had no work done.

Before

Young Ben Affleck at the premiere of “Shakespeare In Love” (Image Source: Getty Images)

After

Ben Affleck spotted in Los Angeles (Image Source: Getty Images)

There is nothing wrong with wanting to age gracefully. However, the unnerving pressure to remain youthful forces many celebrities to go under the knife. After all, even the smallest of changes in their appearance become targets of public criticism. Ben Affleck’s personal life has become the topic of public discussion over and over again. He has struggled with fluctuating weight and has also publicly shared his battle with substance abuse. He also recently went through a stressful divorce. As fans, we should learn to be considerate and choose our words carefully. Whether Ben Affleck’s plastic surgery rumors are true or not, he appears to be happier recently and that’s all that matters.

