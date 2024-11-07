220 Cute Things to Say to Your Boyfriend to Make Him Smitten

We often struggle to find the right words when we’re trying to communicate with our loved ones. In our head, we know what to say but don’t know how to express it in an uncomplicated way without sounding pushy.

Guys might show that they don’t care for compliments but love being praised as much as the next person does. It’s important to keep the romance going even when it’s an old relationship. Relationships are a two-way street. You need to show your appreciation to the person who makes you feel loved.

If you’re in a long-distance relationship, you need to make sure you send him supportive texts every day. That is why our guide is here with a list of cute things to say to your boyfriend that will definitely make him fall in love with you all over again.

How Can I Make My Boyfriend Feel Loved?

Give him reassurance. Tell him how much he means to you every day. Assure him of the future.

The key to a happy and healthy relationship is communication. Don’t shy away from communicating your feelings and also ask about his needs.

Ask him what you can do to strengthen your bond even further.

Show interest in learning about his hobbies, likes, and dislikes. For example, if he loves football, try to learn about the sport and sit beside him during a few matches. He’ll appreciate you trying to know him better.

They say that the passage to a man’s heart is through his stomach. Cook him his favorite dish. Even if you fail miserably, he’ll appreciate you trying.

Give him surprises. Amaze him with tickets to a match, arrange a date night, or rewatch his favorite movie together.

Give him compliments. Shower them with praise every once in a while.

Tell him you’re proud of him.

Advertisement

220 Cute Things to Say to Your Boyfriend

Romantic Things to Say to Your Boyfriend:

1. “Just the thought of you makes me feel butterflies in my stomach!”

2. “I love to be in your arms. I feel safe.”

3. “Life has been beautiful since the day we met and I never want to let go of this feeling.”

4. “You light up my world like nobody has done before.”

5. “I can’t promise you the world but I can promise you that I’ll stick to you through thick and thin.”

6. “You are my soulmate and my forever Valentine.”

7. “I knew I loved you the moment I laid my eyes on you.”

8. “I never believed in true love until we met.”

9. “You make my life better just by being in it.”

10. “You have no idea how much you mean to me.”

11. “I can lose anything but I can’t afford to lose you.”

12. “I must have done something good in my past life that I found someone like you.”

Advertisement

13. “We met and we slowly got close. Before I knew it, I fell in love.”

14. “You’re the man of my dreams.”

15. “I want to be the woman you come home to every night.”

16. “You’re my home in a world full of chaos.”

17. “I hope I get to wake up next to you for the rest of my life.”

18. “You’re my oxygen. I need you to be alive.”

19. “You don’t know how attracted I’m to you.”

20. “My favorite place in the whole wide world is right beside you.”

21. “Time goes by so fast when I’m with you.”

22. “I can not help but blush when I hear your name.”

23. “I’m in love with your voice, eyes, lips, smile and even your name.”

24. “My love for you knows no bounds.”

25. “I love cuddling with you. I can tune out the whole world and be at peace.”

Advertisement

26. “I don’t want to fall asleep because my reality is finally better than my dreams.”

27. “I fall deeper in love with you everyday.”

28. “I think my friends hate me for how much I brag about you. You make me feel like a teenager again.”

29. “After our first date, I couldn’t get you out of my mind.”

30. “I know I’m not the first woman you fell for but I want to be your last.”

31. “I first fell for your bewitching smile and the rest is history.”

32. “If you could see yourself through my eyes, you’ll fall in love with yourself, too.”

33. “You don’t ever have to worry about me cheating on you. I’m practically obsessed with you!”

34. “You totally swept me off my feet when we first met you.”

35. “I want to share my tears and my joy with you for the rest of my life.”

Nice Things to Say to Your Boyfriend:

36. “I adore you and how you make me feel.”

37. “With you by my side, I am the luckiest woman in the entire world.”

38. “I won’t change a single thing about you. You are an amazing person and I love you just the way you are.”

Advertisement

39. “To my partner in everything, I love you.”

40. “Life won’t be the same without you. I never want to let go of your hand.”

41. “Your love is a blanket I want to wrap myself in.”

42. “You’re my best friend, my lover, and my favorite human. I want to spend my entire life with you”

43. “You’re one of the very few people I deeply care about. You’re my life partner. You bring me so much joy."

44. “You never judge me and I can rely on you without having to think twice.”

45. “I start missing you the moment you go out of my sight.”

46. “You're one of the most wonderful men I have ever met. You’re kind, thoughtful, and sympathetic.”

47. “You bring me a tremendous amount of joy. It’s an honor to call you mine.”

48. “My heart starts to smile when I’m with you.”

49. ‘I literally shut off my brain when I’m with you. That’s how much I trust you.”

50. “Falling in love with you was one of the best decisions I made for myself.”

51. “Sometimes I look at you and can’t believe you’re mine.”

52. “We belong together like the sea and the tide”

Advertisement

53. “I can't imagine my life without you. I promise to be loyal to you forever.”

54. “In a world full of art, I'd still stare at you.”

55. “I wouldn’t trade your love for all the riches of the world.”

56. “You always find a way to make me smile. I love you so much.”

57. “I was kind of having a bad day. But the thought of you made me smile.”

58. “Being with you is the dream I never want to wake up from.”

59. “It’s nice to know that there’s someone who would turn the world upside down to be with me.”

60. “I knew I chose the right guy when you stayed up the whole night talking to me and calming down my anxiety.”

61. “I love how you do everything with sincerity. And the best part? You never ask for credit.”

62. “I didn’t know love could bring so much joy until I met you.”

63. “You have completely transformed my life with your love and care.”

64. “I am beyond lucky that I fell in love with my best friend.”

65. “Thank you for having my back. I’ll return the favor I promise.”

Funny Things to Say to Your Boyfriend:

66. “Just like my car, you drive me crazy.”

67. “I think you are suffering from a lack of vitamin Me.”

68. “Hold up, the police are here, I need to check you out.”

69. “Wanna know what’s on the menu? It’s me-n-u!”

70. “I wanted to send you something sweet but the mailman asked me to get out of the mailbox.”

71. “Are you dandruff? Because I can’t get you out of my head no matter how much I try.”

72. “I might need knee surgery as I keep falling for you every day.”

73. “Sometimes I look at you and wonder…damn you’re one really lucky man!”

74. “I would love you forever, no matter what! Even if you fart in your sleep!”

75. “I hate you for stealing my heart. I’m planning to take your last name as revenge.”

76. “I don’t know how you put up with me. Oh, wait! I put up with you too. We are even.”

77. “I would do anything for you. But let’s schedule it for another day. I’m too tired today.”

78. “You’re my favorite notification — except when you send me annoying game requests.”

79. “You’re my hardest goodbye — especially when you take the TV remote with you.”

Advertisement

80. “Are you trash? Because I want to take you out.”

81. “You make me smile and also make me feel protected. You’re basically a clown ninja.”

82. “We look so good together. A little bit thanks to you. But the credit mostly goes to me.”

83. If you were a vegetable, you’d be a cute-cumber.

84. “Are you some kind of a drug? Because I feel extremely high when I’m with you.”

85. “Are you a car? Because you drive me crazy.”

86. “I had to get rid of my space bar so I could get closer to you.”

Spicy Things to Say to Your Boyfriend:

87. “Apparently kissing burns 6.4 calories a minute. Wanna workout?”

88. “I promise to always be by your side. Or under you. Or on top.”

89. “Your body is 65% water and I’m very thirsty right now.”

90. “You’re part of all of my naughty dreams.”

91. “Looking at the ceiling is boring. I’d rather look at your face when you’re on top of me.”

92. “I miss you terribly. Especially your ravishing scent and your hands all over me.”

93. “I’m trying to distract myself from the fact that I’m very turned on right now.”

94. “It’s embarrassing how much you turn me on just by looking at me.”

95. “Can you come over and help me take off my clothes?”

96. “I can’t sleep thinking about all the things I would do to you if we were together.”

97. “I melt when you kiss me so passionately.”

98. “No matter how much I had you. I want you again.”

99. “I’m imagining you naked right now. And damn! You look so hot.”

100. “I want to go over to your place and kiss your lips.”

101. “If you’re not busy later, I was planning to make passionate love to you.”

102. “I want to sit on the top of the kitchen counter, with you in between my legs.”

103. “I can’t keep my hands to myself when I see you.”

104. “Practicing yoga has made me super flexible. Do you want to see for yourself?”

105. “I want you to have your way with me.”

106. “Why eat the cake off of the plate when you can eat it off of my body.”

107. “Please eat up. We will burn calories later.”

108. “Let’s make love in front of the mirror next time. So I can see your face while you’re doing it to me.”

109. “I’m so bored. Do you want to Netflix and chill?”

Advertisement

110. “Is it just me or is it super hot here? Do you want to help me take off my clothes?”

111. “I can’t wait till the next time I can get my hands on you.”

112. “The way you dominate me in bed is so hot.”

Sweet Things to Say to Your Boyfriend:

113. “I love you to the moon and back. I have never been so happy before.”

114. “I want to go back in time and relive the moment I first saw you.”

115. “They say happiness starts with a “H” but mine starts with _____ (insert your boyfriend’s initial).”

116. “I never knew I could love someone as much as I love you.”

117. “You make the world a better place.”

118. “You’re the man of my dreams. I’m completely devoted to you.”

119. “Every time I look in your eyes, I feel a spark.”

120. “You’re amazing and you deserve to be treated like a king.”

121. “You’re the love of my life. I want to grow old with you.”

122. “The more I get to know you and learn about you, the more I fall in love.”

123. “You’re everything I could ask for in a man.”

124. “I knew God answered my prayers when he sent you my way.”

125. “I’ll never treat you like an option. You’re my priority.”

126. “You help me become a better version of myself.”

127. “Life gets hard at times but having you by my side definitely helps.”

128. “I love how you match my level of crazy.”

129. “Honestly, I would rather jump off of a cliff than share you with anyone else.”

130. “You saw all my imperfections and still loved me. I’m the luckiest woman alive.”

131. “You never judge me. Even on days I become a handful.”

132. “I promise to work hard to make life better for both of us.”

133. “I loved you yesterday, I love you today and I promise to love you forever.”

134. “I love you more than I love coffee. And you know how much I love coffee!”

135. “They say love happens in a single moment. I didn’t believe it until I met you.”

136. “God knew I needed you in my life. You’re the reality check that keeps me grounded.”

Deep Things to Say to Your Boyfriend:

137. “I love how I can share anything with you without fearing being judged.”

138. “You gave me a shoulder to lean on when I needed you the most.”

Advertisement

139. “Your presence assures me that everything will be alright.”

140. “You’re such a responsible guy. You step up and know just what to do.”

141. “I hope you won’t hurt me because I’m giving this relationship my 100%.”

142. “I know I have many issues. But I promise to work on them for our sake.”

143. “I hope you take care of yourself. I wouldn’t know what to do without you.”

144. “If you need help, please don’t hesitate to reach out. I’m here for you.”

145. “Let’s take it slow and steady. I’m in this for the long haul.”

146. “We’re in this together. So leave the worries to me.”

147. “I hope you trust me enough to open up about your concerns and what you’re feeling. I promise to listen to you.”

148. “I value our relationship more than anything and we’ll get through difficult times together.”

149. ‘You’re the only one for me. I need you.”

150. “I’m totally committed to our relationship, my soul-mate. I will give you as many reassurances as you need.”

151. “Please let me know if anything bothers you. I’ll try my best to fix it.”

152. “It might feel overwhelming at times but it’s going to be okay.”

153. “I don’t know what the future holds but I’ll try my best to turn our dreams into reality.”

154. “I promise to listen to all your worries and do better.”

155. “Please know that I love you and I’ll do everything in my power to make this work.”

156. “I know I’m not that expressive and I don’t tell you this often. But you mean the world to me.”

157. “I’m thankful for the efforts you put into our relationship. From the simplest things to the most challenging ones. And I never once saw you complain.”

Random Things to Say to Your Boyfriend:

158. “I wish you were here right now.”

159. “Don’t get bored of me, promise?”

160. “You won’t leave me, right?”

161. “Why are you so nice to me?”

162. “You look yummy today.”

163. “It’s easier to fall asleep when I’m with you.”

164. “Do you love me?”

165. “Give me a hug.”

166. “The bed feels empty without you.”

167. “You’re my best friend.”

168. “I’m so proud of you.”

169. “Football, or me?”

170. “I want you.”

171. “How does it feel to have such a gorgeous girlfriend?”

172. “Thank you for choosing me.”

173. “You have an adorable smile. Thank you for being mine.”

174. “I think you’re super hot.”

175. “I hope you know how much I love you.”

176. “I want to marry you someday.”

177. “Hey, you think we will break up someday?”

178. “What did you feel when you first saw me?”

179. “When did you exactly know that you're in love with me?”

180. “You’re hotter than the sun.”

181. “My heart does a happy dance when it sees you.”

182. “Why did it take so long for you to find me?”

183. “I miss seeing your handsome face.”

184. “My heart beats faster when I see you.”

185. “I have an infinite amount of love for you.”

186. “Thank you for putting up with me.”

187. “How do you smell so amazing all the time?”

188. “You belong with me.”

189. “Would you still love if I were a bug?”

Cute Things to Say to Your Boyfriend:

190. “All my dreams start and end with you.”

191. “You’re the Chandler to my Monica.”

192. “God sent you on earth with a mission, that is to be my boyfriend.”

193. “I attempted to rearrange the alphabet and put ‘U’ and ‘I’ together.”

194. “I almost fainted after looking at my X-ray report. My heart was missing. Then I remembered that I gave it to you.”

195. “I love you more than cats love fish.”

196. “I can’t wait for the day I can roll over and give you a morning kiss, instead of sending a morning text.”

197. “Oh no! I like you more than I planned to!”

198. “My dopamine levels go crazy when I’m with you.”

199. “Can I borrow a kiss? I promise to give it back.”

200. “I have already taken your heart. There is no refund.”

201. “You’re the cheese to my mac.”

202. “You’re my missing piece. You came into my life and completed the puzzle.”

203. “Your love is like a sweet melody that plays gently on the strings of my heart.”

204. “You’re my one in the five billion.”

205. “I’m not a photographer. But I can see a perfect photo of you and me.”

206. “Saying I love you would be an understatement.”

207. “If I’m given a hundred choices, I would choose you every time.”

208. “Your hugs are the best stress-busters”

209. “Sometimes I stare at you and wonder if I truly deserve you.”

210. “My name somehow sounds better when you say it.”

211. “I want to treat you like a prince and give you the world.”

212. “Your presence brightens up even the gloomiest days.”

213. “No other man in the world can hold a candle to your charm.”

214. “A million kisses to the most amazing man I know.”

215. “You make me feel like I’m living inside my favorite romcom.”

216. “If life is a game, you’re the only teammate I need.”

217. “You’re my dream come true and I promise to cherish you forever.”

218. “Now I understand what those sappy love songs and poems are all about.”

219. “You look so handsome in the mornings. And evenings. And nights!”

220. “I’m collecting cute things. Can I keep you?”

Relationships are delicate and need transparency to work. A moment of misunderstanding can destroy the strongest of bonds. Be it an old relationship or a new one, you need to handle it with care. A big part of it is being able to say the right thing at the right moment. Relationships will reach a point where they feel stagnant. You might feel like there’s nothing new for you two to explore. And that’s exactly where you’re wrong. Say cute things to your boyfriend, surprise him, and make him realize his importance in your life.