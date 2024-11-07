Top Opening Week Box Office of 2024: Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 score Rs 305 crore in 7 days; Stree 2 tops

The Rohit Shetty directorial with Ajay Devgn in the lead clocked Rs 159 crore, whereas the Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy led by Kartik Aaryan scored Rs 148 crore. Details

Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Stree 2
The Diwali 2024 period has been one of the highest collecting weeks of all time as the two releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, have collected approximately Rs 308 crore in 7-days. The Rohit Shetty directorial with Ajay Devgn in the lead clocked Rs 159 crore through the period, whereas the Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy led by Kartik Aaryan scored Rs 149 crore in the first week at the box office.

The two feature films scored strong results in the opening week and then the collections went down from Monday, though the holds are a lot better than what was expected for feature films with mixed word of mouth. Independently, Singham Again has scored the second biggest opening week of 2024, after Stree 2, which collected Rs 292 crore in its extended opening week.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is not far behind and has clocked the third biggest opening week of 2024, after Stree 2 and Singham Again. The fourth spot is occupied by Kalki 2898 AD with Rs 157 crore week one, followed by Fighter at Rs 136 crore. There was feeding for both the films through the first week, and the fair value could be around be about 7 to 8 percent lower than what we have reported.

The year has not been so good, as barring the aforementioned 5 films, no Hindi film has hit a century in the opening week, with the sixth best being Shaitaan at Rs 80 crore.

Here’s A Look At Top Opening Week Box Office of 2024

  1. Stree 2: Rs 292.00 crore
  2. Singham Again: Rs 158.75 crore (Approx.)
  3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Rs 148.75 crore (Approx.)
  4. Kalki 2898 AD: Rs 157.25 crore
  5. Fighter: Rs 136 crore
  6. Shaitaan: Rs 80.50 crore
  7. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Rs 48.00 crore
  8. Crew: Rs 44.00 crore
  9. Devara: Rs 43.00 crore
  10. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Rs 42.50 crore
  11. Bad Newz: Rs 42.00 crore
  12. Munjya: Rs 36.00 crore
  13. Article 370: Rs 35.00 crore
  14. Chandu Champion: Rs 34.00 crore
  15. Maidaan: Rs 27.00 crore
  16. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rs 25.00 crore
  17. Mr & Mrs Mahi: Rs 24.00 crore
  18. Jigra: Rs 22.00 crore
  19. Khel Khel Mein: Rs 21.00 crore
  20. Vedaa: Rs 16.00 crore

