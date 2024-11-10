Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead role, continues to score big at the box office. The biopic war action movie is doing wonders at the ticket window with a spectacular trend.

Amaran Grosses Rs 13 Crore On Second Sunday; Winds Up 2nd Weekend On A Phenomenal Note

The Tamil movie directed by Rajkumar Periasamy is going very strong in its theatrical run. The movie has successfully surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark on its 10th day (2nd Saturday) By grossing around Rs 11 crore. Further, it saw another spike in collections and raked over Rs 13 crore today, marching towards the Rs 125 crore mark at the Kollywood box office. The total cume of Amaran currently stands at Rs 118 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.

With such a strong trend, it has already become the 2nd highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2024 on its home turf, beating Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. If the movie manages to stand against the new release, Kanguva, it might end up grossing Rs 150 crore in Tamil Nadu in its full run.

Amaran's Global Rampage Continues; Eyeing Rs 225 Crore To Rs 250 Crore Finish

The Sivakarthikeyan starrer movie opened to extremely positive reviews, and that's what is visible in its everyday hold. The much-appreciated movie is doing very well outside Tamil Nadu. While it is still among the top choices in Telugu and Malayalam states, the movie is also performing well in overseas locations.

For the record, Amaran has already surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office in 10 days of release. It is heading for a global finish in the vicinity of Rs 225 crore to Rs 250 crore. However, the lifetime collection of Amaran heavily depends on how it performs against the upcoming Tamil biggie- Kanguva, which is slated to hit the screens on November 14.

Here's A Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Amaran In Tamil Nadu

Day Tamil Nadu Gross Collections Week 1 Rs 89 crore (adjusted) 2nd Friday Rs 5.50 crore Second Saturday Rs 11 crore Second Sunday Rs 13 crore Total Rs 118 crore in 11 days

Watch Amaran Trailer:

About Amaran

Amaran focuses on the tale of Major Mukund Varadarajan of the 44th Rashtriya Rifle regiment in the Indian Army who was martyred in a counter-terrorism operation. The film takes us on a thrilling and dramatic tale of the man from his early years as narrated by his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

The movie not only takes us along the life of the soldier but also the emotions that led to his decision and how it has affected his loved ones, setting up a befitting tribute to the Major and the Indian army.

Amaran In Theatres Now

What are your lifetime box office predictions for Amaran? Do let us know. Amaran continues to play at a theatre near you. The tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theaters.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

