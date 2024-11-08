‘He Was In His….’: Ridley Scott Remembers Joaquin Phoenix Almost Quitting 2000s Gladiator

The 2000s Gladiator was a masterpiece, with Russell Crowe leading the film; it was Joaquin Phoenix who had a great impact on the audience. However, the Joker actor had almost quit the project mid-filming. Director Ridley Scott recently remembered the exact scenario and how the actor from The Greatest Beer Run Ever had reacted to it.

Per the director of Alien: Covenant, who recently sat down with The New York Times, recalling the moment, “He was in his prince’s outfit saying, ‘I can’t do it.’ I said, ‘What?'”

This was also when Russell Crowe had said that Phoenix’s behavior was “terribly unprofessional,” as stated by the Kingdom of Heaven director.

Scott then went on to add that he can be an elder brother or a dad of his crew, also calling himself more of a close friend of the actor from Walk the Line, when asked how he convinced Phoenix to stay back for the movie.

The Black Hawk Down director also mentioned that Gladiator acted as the “baptism of fire” for him as well as for Joaquin Phoenix.

This topic upsurged recently as Phoenix reportedly had left the set of Todd Haynes’ gay romantic entry back in the month of July. This new move by the You Were Never Really Here actor was made when the filming was about to begin in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Advertisement

While Danny Ramirez was all excited to act alongside a great star, in the aforementioned project of Haynes, the production on the film is nearly dead, as reported by Deadline.

Recently, Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix both came back for Napolean, which was released last year. The We Own the Night actor was seen as the great Napoleon Bonaparte in the above-stated film alongside Vanessa Kirby.

Meanwhile, the star had a grand comeback as one of his best and most loved characters on screen, Joker in Joker: Folie à Deux, where he was joined by another highly talented actor who also happens to have the voice of an angel, Lady Gaga.

Ridley Scott, too, will be making a comeback with his next entry and the sequel to Gladiator.

The movie has a huge cast of talented actors, such as Paul Mescal, who plays the role of Lucius. Joining him will be Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, as well as Fred Hechinger.

Advertisement

Reprising her role as the mother of Lucius, Lucilla is Connie Nelson.

Gladiator II will be released on November 22.

ALSO READ: 'One Of The Best Things': Ridley Scott All Excited For His Upcoming Film Gladiator II; Says It’s Full Of ‘Brutal Action’