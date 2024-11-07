How Do I Know If I Have a Crush? Here Are 20 Telltale Signs

Have you found yourself daydreaming about someone lately? Even the slightest thought or mention of them makes your heart sway. You find yourself wanting to see them or be around them. Chances are there that you have a crush. Crushes occur unannounced. There is no limitation to who we develop a crush on. It can be a complete stranger you met on the street on a random day. Or the person you have known for quite some time suddenly starts to seem interesting.

You find it hard to identify the signs. They have you wondering “How do I know I have a crush or am simply fond of them?” Even though having a crush and falling in love are different things, a crush is more than feelings of attraction. In time, it can grow into genuine feelings. Having a crush on someone is the first leap towards falling in love with them. Here are some suggestive signs that you have a crush on that person.

20 Clear Signs That Indicate You Have a Crush

Here are 20 crystal clear signs that confirm you do have a crush on that person:

1. You Think About Them All the Time:

One of the major signs of having an all-consuming crush on a person is that you can not help but think about them all the time. Positive thoughts about that particular person will have your brain release dopamine and you will find yourself daydreaming about them. Even when you’re busy, their thoughts cross through your mind.

2. You Want to be Around Them:

You will quite literally crave their company and simply can’t get enough of them. You can not wait for the next time you will get to see them. Your crush is like a magnet that is pulling you towards them, even when you’re apart.

3. You Start to Smile When You Think About Them:

Your smile is the gateway to your soul. Every time you think about this particular person, a wide smile appears on your face, unknowingly. Maybe your brain already knows what you’re struggling to accept.

4. You’re Shy Or Nervous:

When you like someone, you put them on a pedestal and want to appear worthy of their attention. You might become overly exhilarated. In the process, you become extremely nervous and don’t know what to do. Words don’t come out of your mouth or you find it hard to make eye contact with them.

5. You Want to Dress Well for Them:

Another sign is that you want to appear confident in front of them. If you want to doll up before meeting them and want this person to notice you even in a crowd, there is a chance you’re attracted to them.

6. You Start to Overthink:

You start to idolize this person to the point that you don’t want to appear dumb. You overthink how your interaction with them will go so much that it starts to feel overwhelming. So you get anxious and keep anticipating what you’re going to say to them and how they will perceive you.

7. You Replay the Interaction In Your Head:

Even after the interaction has already taken place, you find yourself replaying it in your head. You overanalyze each of their gestures, every word that comes out of their mouth.

8. You Start to See Them Everywhere:

It’s bad enough they have occupied all your thoughts, you might start to mistake random people for your crush. You start to daydream about the two of you in ridiculously romantic situations even though you two aren’t together. Even the smallest details remind you of this person. You see something random and your mind immediately travels to that particular person.

9. You Always Talk About Them:

You always bring them up in every conversation. Even when the topic of the conversation is in no way connected to them, you manage to revert it to them. If this happens frequently, it might be because you’re interested in them romantically.

10. You Brag About Them:

You are proud of them and won’t stop bragging about them in front of your friends. If this happens, you can be sure that you feel some sort of special connection with them.

11. You Value Their Opinion:

Even though your ideals or interests are contrasting, you are considerate of their opinion. This could be because you adore them and even have a crush on them.

12. You Are Defensive of Them:

Another sign that indicates you’re interested in being more than friends with them is when you start to defend them, even in their absence. You’re extremely protective of them and won’t shy away from telling people off to safeguard their image.

13. You Attempt to Run Into Them:

You are trying to be in places they frequently visit so you two will “accidentally” bump into that. Not only that, you’re hoping that if they see you enough, they will be interested in you.

14. You Stalk Them Online:

You’re always on their profile. You find yourself scrolling through their old photos and posts to try to learn more about them. You are interested in knowing what they are up to, who they hang out with etc.

15. You Try to Appear Interesting

During the crush stage, you try to align your interests so you have things in common. For example, if this person likes cats, you have a sudden interest in felines as well. You share videos of cats, hoping they will take notice of you.

16. You Imitate Their Behavior

Imitation is the best form of flattery. This effect is known as the chameleon effect. When we like someone, we unconsciously start to mirror how they talk, their body language, facial expressions, accents, etc.

17. You Get Jealous

You can not help but get envious of anybody who tries to get close to this person or flirts with them. It might happen because deep down you’re scared that they will return the same fondness and you’ll be left out. If this happens, it’s a definite sign that you have a crush on them.

18. You’re Physically Attracted to Them

If you're still wondering whether you have a crush on them, physical attraction is one of the most prominent signs. You might feel nervous when they touch you but can not stop dreaming about establishing a physical relationship with them.

19. You Get Excited Seeing Their Notification

You get inordinately excited when their name pops up on the screen. You often stay glued to your phone, waiting for them to drop you a text.

20. There Are Subtle Changes in Your Behavior

You might not realize this yourself, but those who are in close contact with you will surely notice a change in your behavior. You may have become absent-minded, or are always in a good mood and are blushing. These are the signs that you have someone on your mind.

How Do I Deal with Having a Crush on Someone?

The first step is acceptance. You need to accept that you have a crush on someone and that it is okay.

Don’t lose yourself. Focus on yourself and prioritize your own mental well-being.

Develop a realistic viewpoint. Change your perspective and look at the situation from afar. You will soon realize that your crush is just like other people.

Don’t idolize them. When we fall for someone we tend to put them on a pedestal, which leads to us overlooking their flaws.

Keep yourself busy. Distract yourself by focusing on work and pursuing your hobbies. You can watch movies, hang out with friends, or read a book.

Give your mind a break from constantly thinking about them. Don’t let your feelings for them consume all your thoughts.

If you still find yourself hovering over his profile, it’s better to stay away from social media for the time being.

If you’re committed to someone, try to focus on your current relationship. It’s not something unnatural. But try to keep a respectful distance between you and your crush.

Crushes are momentary. When you have a crush on someone, your feelings towards them will falter with time. But on the other hand, if you notice that your feelings are only getting stronger, you might be in love with them. If you find yourself wondering “How do I know if I have a crush”, it’s better to do your own research and be sure of your feelings, before you approach them. It’s up to you to decide if it’s just a casual crush or something serious. It’s important to understand the difference between having a crush on someone and being obsessed with them. In the case of the latter, you can seek professional help. Try to divert your attention and distance yourself from the person in question.