Kiara Advani puts stylish twist on her Rs 47,764 trench coat, rocking it as a dress for glam airport look

Kiara Advani has a knack for turning heads, and her recent airport look is no exception. This time, she was spotted at the airport in a beige trench coat that not only nailed the casual-chic vibe but also gave serious outfit inspiration on how to wear a trench coat as a beautiful dress. Here’s how Kiara made this iconic outerwear piece the main act. Let’s take a closer look.

Kiara’s trench coat from Sandro Paris was far from ordinary. It featured pleats all over, adding a soft and elegant touch. The pleats gave the coat texture, making it exquisite yet still relaxed and chic. One of the standout features of the trench was the belt, which Kiara cinched at the waist, transforming the coat into more of a dress and accentuating her beautiful curves. A simple belt can be a great way to create a flattering silhouette, and the Game Changer actress nailed it.

The trench coat featured practical front pockets, making it both stylish and functional. It also had tabs on the cuffs and shoulders, adding to its classic trench look. These small details enhanced the coat’s design and made it stand out. One of the coolest features of Kiara’s trench was the storm flaps, which gave it a stylish, timeless appearance. The storm flaps were the perfect finishing touch to her look. The trench coat came with a price tag of Rs 47,764.

Advertisement

Kiara kept her accessories minimal but ensured that each piece made an impact. She wore brown Chanel loafers, which added sophistication to her outfit. She paired them with a matching white Chanel bag, providing the ideal color contrast to her beige coat. To complete the ensemble, Kiara wore brown sunglasses, adding an effortlessly stylish touch to her overall airport look.

Kiara's makeup was subtle yet impressive. She opted for a pink lip gloss, giving her lips a soft, glossy finish, while blushed cheeks added a healthy, natural glow to her face. Her hair was styled in a neat ponytail, staying fresh and tidy while exuding effortless elegance.

What makes this look special is the finesse Kiara Advani showed in mixing classic pieces, like the beige trench coat, with modern accessories. The pleats, belt, and storm flaps on the trench coat gave it a stylish edge, while the Chanel accessories added just the right touch of luxury. Her neat ponytail and makeup perfectly balanced the look, ensuring that all eyes were on the trench coat.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a way to make your trench coat work as a dress, Kiara’s look is the perfect guide. With the right accessories and minimal styling, you can transform any classic outerwear piece into a chic statement!

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani enjoys no-fuss vibes with her casual attire in white tank top and pants