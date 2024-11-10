Will Ma Dong Seok join Prabhas' Salaar 2 amid rumors of Bollywood debut? Train to Busan star seemingly drops hint

Is Ma Dong Seok joining Prabhas in Salaar 2 or is the rumor of him starring in Spirit true? Although we don’t have an answer just yet, the Korean action star’s recent activity is sparking intrigue among the fans. He recently shared an Instagram story that has set the internet abuzz. What was in that story?

On November 10, Ma Dong Seok added a new story on his Instagram, sharing the poster of Salaar 2. What piqued fans' interest more was the thumb emoji he added with his own headshot. This seemed like his direct reaction to the Prabhas starrer upcoming film.

Fans immediately flocked to his Instagram to have a glimpse at the story, however, it was seemingly unavailable shortly after. The screenshots that were taken before have been going viral online since then, churning the gossip mill.

Many are speculating whether the Marvel star is also starring in Prashanth Neel's directorial. Others think this is a direct hint at his appearance in Prabhas starrer Spirit and he is just showing support to his co-star. However, since Ma Dong Seok’s story is seemingly unavailable now, there’s no way to confirm the same as of now.

See a screenshot of his story here:

For the unversed, earlier this year, rumors emerged that Ma Dong Seok will take on a villain role in South superstar Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit to be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. An entertainment portal by the name of Kolly Corner first reported on the Korean action star’s rumored Indian film debut.

Advertisement

Additional reports claimed that the production team of Spirit even plans on hiring Korean stunt choreographers on the filming set. For now, there’s no official confirmation regarding the same.

Ma Dong Seok is a popular Korean actor who is known as the nation’s action star. He is also one of the very few K-celebs who have successfully established a footprint in the Hollywood world. Known as Don Lee in the West, the actor has shown his outstanding acting skills in Train to Busan, The Roundup film series, Badland Hunters, The Gangstar, the Cop, the Devil, and more popular works.

ALSO READ: Happy Kim Hye Yoon Day: Revisiting actress’ iconic moments in hit dramas like Lovely Runner, Extraordinary You, more