Best dressed of the week: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more celebs who stole spotlight with their breathtaking appearances

This week in fashion, it's been a whirlwind of head-turning looks, statement pieces, and sartorial elegance that has left us swooning. From glitzy red carpets to chic ethnic styles, here's our round-up of the best-dressed celebs who nailed the fashion game in their own way.

Janhvi Kapoor

The lovely Janhvi Kapoor decided to set a display of how one can easily merge tradition with modernity in this Manish Malhotra-custom blush pink saree. The heavy Kashmiri work of embroidery, Swarovski crystals, and threads added a romantic touch with floral motifs. It looked stunning yet delicate. A sheer blouse and three-dimensional blooms accent it with an air of playfulness, and Swarovski button accents completed the look. Janhvi's soft pink makeup and voluminous hair complemented her elegant appeal, as did a pearl choker, which gave the entire outfit a timeless finish. This saree perfectly captured Janhvi's style in words—it is elegant, modern, and effortlessly chic.

Ananya Panday

She stunned in a vintage turquoise suit set from her mother's wardrobe, originally designed by the late Rohit Bal. The sleeveless kurta featuring intricate golden embroidery exuded true royal elegance, perfect for a pre-wedding celebration. Along with a form-fitting churidar and an elegantly draped dupatta, the ensemble was both timeless and sophisticated. Ananya wore very few accessories with circular studs on the ears and soft, natural make-up—blush tones on the cheeks, pink lips, and nude eyeshadow. Her sleek, straight hair and silver micro bindi have created a chic, effortless look for her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was stunning as she walked during the premiere of Citadel in a Kresha Bajaj crinkled gold strapless dress that truly gave off a bold and modern vibe. The crinkling on this dress somehow made it shimmer and caught the light. By picking Bajaj's designs throughout Citadel promotions, the actress cemented herself as a true fashion risk-taker. Accents were at a bare minimum, where her rust-orange waves did the work of adding sharp contrast, which again proved her knack for style statements.

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari made heads turn in this beautiful peach wrap dress from Bennch, which had striking wine dahlia prints, a perfect example of style meeting comfort. The dress has a collar and a full-sleeved button-up top, embellished with shoulder pads for an added fierce touch, and a sarong side wrap skirt. This look retails for Rs 10,300 and is chic and fun at the same time. To complete the appearance, Aditi wore pink heels from Zara while avoiding overdoing it with jewels, only wearing hoops and some thin gold bracelets. Her make-up was similar to her outfit as it included soft muted shades of mauve, blush cheeks, and well-done curls for an overall clean look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani has looked effortless chic in this beige Sandro Paris trench coat recently. The coat, which cost her Rs 47,764, features soft pleats, a cinched waist, storm flaps, and useful pockets. While looking effortlessly chic, she rounded off her look with these brown Chanel loafers, a white Chanel bag, and brown shades. The makeup was discreet, with pink glossy lips and blushed cheeks. Her hair was up in a ponytail. Kiara's look gives all the right reasons to say how effectively one can make a trench coat the focal point of the attire while easily fusing in elements of both classic and modern.

Advertisement

Every look this week has been making us want to copy their style. Be it the way of perfectly pairing old with modern, bold statement gowns, and delicate florals—the celebrities have reminded us how well-thought-through a look can be incredibly powerful, whether done in an airport or down the red carpet. Who knows what next week's best dressed will bring, but these trendsetters have set some serious standards!

ALSO READ: Best dressed celebs of the week: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, check out the list