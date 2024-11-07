Eva Mendes' Plastic Surgery: Did She Go Under the Knife?

The immense pressure the entertainment industry puts on celebrities to look picture-perfect all the time is ridiculous. The criticism from the social media beauty police only adds to the pressure. It often leads to them opting for plastic surgery to preserve their youthful appearance. However, the fear of public backlash forces them to keep their lips sealed about going under the knife. But as more and more people have started to come forward to share their experience with cosmetic procedures, the veil of stigma slowly has begun to lift. One of these confessors is the retired Hollywood actress Eva Mendes. The actress, who has often been perceived as one of the most beautiful Latin women, has refused to let the public dictate her life for her. Eva Mendes has bravely shared her journey with plastic surgery. But what are the details of Eva Mendes’ plastic surgery? Which cosmetic treatments did she opt for? Before we dig into all the details, let’s take a quick look at her career trajectory.

Who Is Eva Mendes?

Eva Mendes is an American actress. She was born on 5 March 1974 in Miami, Florida. Mendes got scouted by a talent manager who liked her after seeing her photograph in a friend’s portfolio. She made her acting debut in 1998 in the horror film Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror.

Mendes rose to fame with the 2001 film Training Day. This film proved to be a pivotal point in her acting career and went on to star in blockbuster films like 2 Fast 2 Furious, Hitch, and Ghost Rider. Other than film roles, she has also appeared in multiple music videos and has been the face of iconic fashion brands like Calvin Klein, Reebok, Cartier, etc.

Eva has widely been considered one of the most beautiful Hollywood actresses. Both of her parents are Cuban and she grew up with her mother after her parents got separated. She studied marketing in college but left her studies to pursue acting. Eva started dating actor Ryan Gosling in 2011 after they starred together in The Place Beyond the Pines. They got married in 2022, and they share two daughters together. Eva has since retired from the entertainment industry to focus on raising her children. However, she has clarified that she has not quit acting altogether, just her priorities have changed with time. She is busy with other ventures, such as writing Desi, Mami & the Never-Ending Worries, a children’s book, helping her husband, and reentering her fashion career.

Has Eva Mendes Had Cosmetic Surgery?

Eva Mendes has always been a stunner. Even at 50, the 2 Fast 2 Furious actress flaunts a wrinkle-free and attractive face. But fans are staggered by how the actress maintained a crease-free appearance, some accusing her of getting work done. One fan even went as far as to say that the actress hasn’t been active on social media since going under the knife. However, Eva didn’t let this one slide. In a separate post, she clarified that it was solely because she found it difficult to juggle between her personal life and social media that she decided to stay away from it. She highlighted how overwhelming social media can get and that “posting takes up too much time”. The post has since been deleted.

Eva is a big fan of skincare. The mother-of-two focuses on improving her skin health, rather than enduring surgical procedures to enhance her beauty. She has expressed her displeasure with some cosmetic procedures she had gotten done in the past and how she “regrets” them. She wasn’t a fan of Botox initially but she has come to realize that it’s safe and can be reversed if someone doesn’t like it. She has also revealed that after entering the 50’s club, she is open to getting some safe work done in the future.

What Plastic Surgery Has Eva Mendes Had?

Time and time again, the internet trolls have compared both Eva and her husband Ryan’s recent photographs to their old ones and made the conjecture that they look “botched”. The retired actress never shied away from talking about her journey with cosmetic treatments.

Eva has also revealed that she makes an effort to work out daily, a habit she picked up after the birth of her children. Although she dreads exercising, it has helped immensely. She never confirmed going under the knife, but she has been candid about getting Botox and other works done in the past to rejuvenate her appearance. Let’s take a look at the cosmetic procedures she opted for:

- Mono Thread Lift: During the worldwide pandemic in 2020, Eva took to her Instagram to share a post where tiny needles steeped in her face. She shared her experience getting a thread lift. But fans were shocked to see the rather graphic photograph and were confused by it, having no clue what a thread lift is. A mono-thread lift is a cosmetic procedure that aims to make your skin more compact by boosting collagen production ( 1 ). The treatment is slowly rising in popularity as an alternative to traditional neck lifting. Eva opted for the procedure to prevent the skin on her neck from sagging, a natural occurrence that happens as we age because of the thinning of the skin.

- Botox: Wrinkles appear naturally with age. When you have so much on your plate, your skin definitely starts to show it. Eva has revealed that she has gotten Botox in the past and that she has had a love-hate relationship with the injectable. Non-surgical treatments are popular among celebrities who want to appear ageless. The neurotoxin medication freezes muscle movement for a period of time, preventing wrinkles from forming ( 2 ). Needless to say, Eva has seamlessly managed to freeze her beauty and even in her 50s looks as stunning as she did when she first entered the entertainment industry.

Other than these treatments, Eva has revealed that she wishes to get more treatments in the future, as long as they are reversible. She also wants to get laser treatment to fix her jaw.

Has Eva Mendes Responded to Plastic Surgery Rumors?

Eva has made it clear that she will get work done wherever she pleases. The Out of Time actress refuses to let public opinion diminish her spirit and has confirmed getting work done that she is “all for it”. She has made it clear that she never denied getting any work done, nor did she “clap back” at the fan who accused her of staying away from social media to recover from surgery. In fact, she took the time to clear the misconception. She realized that her phone was taking up too much of her family time so she decided to take a step back and focus on her little ones. Eva wishes to connect with her fans as closely as possible but she has never been hostile towards them.

The unnerving pressure on female celebrities to look youthful forever leads to them going in for surgeries. Having debuted at a young age, Eva has led a pretty fast-paced life. She is one of those celebrities who has managed to age gracefully. Even when social media critics spread baseless rumors about her being botched, she kept her cool and dealt with it in a dignified manner.

The way Eva Mendes dealt with plastic surgery claims only shows how mature she is. She credits her husband Ryan Gosling for being her biggest cheerleader. In fact, her decision to retire from the entertainment industry was mutually decided by Ryan. It’s refreshing to see how they’re so smitten by one another even after so many years of being together. She wishes to return to the acting scene if she gets a chance to work with her husband.

