When IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon surprised fans with a refreshing cover of BTS’ Butter; Watch

BTS’ Butter is one the most popular K-pop songs of all time. This all-English hit has been covered by many artists not just in the K-pop industry, but across the globe. But did you know that IVE’s Jang Wonyoung and ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon also performed the song? Yes, these two Music Bank MCs teamed up to surprise fans with a refreshing performance.

Back in 2021, Jang Wonyoung and Sunghoon were the MCs for Music Bank. They were already a popular pair since the beginning, especially since their on-stage chemistry was so effortless yet heart-fluttering that it even led to real-life dating rumors.

So this great pair once shocked fans with a smooth cover of BTS’ Butter. On October 8, 2021, Jang Wonyoung and Sunghoon took over the center stage at Music Bank and impressed the fans with their performance. In particular, fans couldn’t believe the sync in their dancing and the harmonizing of their vocals.

Their voices sounded so good together, that many wanted them to collaborate officially on a song. Fans also couldn’t help but praise Sunghoon’s English pronunciation in the song as he had no proper background in the language.

Watch their performance here:

Jang Wonyoung is a member of the popular girl group IVE. She was a participant in the music survival show Produce 48. After placing first, she debuted with IZ*ONE, a project girl group formed from the show. The group disbanded in 2021 and she returned to Starship Entertainment as a trainee. In the same year, she debuted as a member of IVE. It didn’t take long for Jang Wonyoung to rise to popularity, thanks to her angelic beauty and ethereal voice.

Before his K-pop career, Sunghoon used to be a figure skating champion with many honors. In 2018, he joined BIGHIT Entertainment as a trainee. Two years later, he became a participant in Mnet’s music survival show I-LAND. As one of the seven finalists, he debuted with ENHYPEN in the same year. He is known for his charming stage presence and charismatic visuals. He is now gearing up to release Romance: Untold-Daydream, a repackaged album by ENHYPEN.

