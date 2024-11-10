Rashmika Mandanna looks no less than a fire in her bright orange silk saree and layered choker, proving she’s real-life Srivalli

If sarees are your thing, then it’s time to swoop right into Rashmika’s wardrobe because her saree game is always on point. Rashmika Mandanna has a knack for giving major saree goals, and her recent look is the perfect example of it. The actress recently attended a wedding event of costume designer Shravya Varma, and badminton player Srikanth Kidambi, and her look was an absolute head-turner. Let’s check the details of her look.

Pushpa: The Rise actress Rashmika Mandanna donned a bright orange silk saree that gave off all the right style vibes. The overall orange outfit made her a centerpiece of the event, and we can’t take our eyes off this beauty. Her saree featured intricate golden patterns, perfect to give a traditional touch. The rich color especially adorned with subtle patterns is a hit choice to shine beautifully at any event.

The loose drapes on her shoulder, let some of her saree pallu drop beautifully, and the actress owned it without any doubt. With her every move, it felt like this saree was definitely made for her.

To give an elegant touch, and to keep her outfit a bit minimal, she paired her saree with the matching blouse. Her blouse featured mid-length sleeves, and those golden patterns at the borders are adding extra glam. The blouse with not many designs, and patterns perfectly balances the heavy silk saree look.

Her choice of accessories didn’t lack the glam. To keep her look simple, and breathtaking, the actress chose to style her look with layered choker. The choker features green breaded layers and intricate detailing stone in the middle adorned with green stones. As chokers are best complemented with round earrings, Rashmika Mandanna didn’t hold herself back from opting for this. She paired her choker with round traditional earrings.

For makeup, the actress kept the focus on her eyes. She opted for bold black eyeliner accentuated with her well-defined brows. Also with that perfect nude lipstick, she added a beautiful touch to her look. Her makeup perfectly complemented the minimal style of her hair as she kept it open with a middle partition. She styled her hair straight which highlighted her face perfectly.

At last, the overall look was all about mixing old-style elegance with classic accessories, perfect to turn heads at every step.

