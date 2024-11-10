THROWBACK: When BTS' RM took a jab at The Recording Academy snub saying, 'we didn’t come to Vegas for Grammys'

In today’s throwback episode, let’s revisit a memorable moment from BTS’ Permission to Dance concerts in Las Vegas in April 2022. Fresh off their second Grammy snub the group could have been disheartened, but instead, RM took the stage to deliver an empowering message to their fans, reminding everyone why BTS was in Vegas in the first place.

The group had just wrapped up their second Grammy nomination, this time for their smash hit Butter, which dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart, spending an impressive 20 weeks with 10 of those at no. 1. However, despite the song’s overwhelming success, BTS lost in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category to Doja Cat and SZA’s Kiss Me More. The loss reignited conversations among fans about the Recording Academy’s perceived bias against K-pop, especially given the undeniable global impact of BTS.

During the concert, RM, known for his articulate speeches and candid remarks, took a moment to address the Grammy snub. With a mix of sincerity and playful defiance, he told the crowd, “I know there’s a lot of noise out there about Grammys and the team itself. But why give a sh*t about it?” The audience roared in approval as he continued, “Hating is their freedom, and they have their right to hate. But if it was me, I’d rather just talk with my friends in some cafe where I can forget about it, rather than tweeting about it or giving some interview. I wouldn’t do that, ’cause I’m a grown-up.”

His words were a clear statement to fans and critics. RM emphasized that the purpose of their visit to Vegas wasn’t for the Grammy Awards but for the ARMYs, BTS’ beloved fanbase. “We didn’t come to Vegas for the Grammys. We came to focus for the ARMYs!” he announced. He went on to highlight the real reason behind their journey, saying, “These two hours of community, energy, eye to eye, singing along, dancing together; this is everything. This is why we’re doing this, right? Let the haters hate, let the lovers love.”

RM’s heartfelt message resonated deeply with fans, solidifying the group’s unwavering commitment to their supporters. Despite the Grammy snub, BTS continued to make history, proving once again that their true reward is the love and connection they share with ARMY.

