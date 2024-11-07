EXCLUSIVE: Bhoothnath 3 enters the scripting stage; Amitabh Bachchan to return as lovable ghost?

In 2008, Amitabh Bachchan made an appearance as the most lovable ghost in the Vivek Sharma directed-Bhoothnath, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo. 6 years later, he returned to the spectacle with the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Bhoothnath Returns, and the film established Bhoothnath as a strong franchise. Much like part one, SRK made an appearance in the second part too. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that producer Bhushan Kumar, and BR Films are set to bring Bhoothnath Franchise back.

According to sources close to the development, T Series and BR Films are joining hands on Bhoothnath 3. “Bhoothnath 3 is in the development stage at the moment, and the producers are toying with the idea of bringing Bhoothnath back to the spectacle. If everything goes as planned, Bhoothnath 3 will go on floors in 2025, for a 2026 release. The script work has begun and the makers are happy with the germ that they have for Bhoothnath 3,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the casting for Bhoothnath 3 is not locked, however, the makers will aim to bring back Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. “While part one and two had a cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, the makers are aiming at bigger goals for the third instalment, though everything will boil down to the script eventually. It’s too early in the day to discuss casting, as the makers are presently focusing on getting the script right. A director will be associated once the script is locked,” the source added.

Bhoothnath will be the second horror comedy franchise for producer Bhushan Kumar after Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He is confident to hit the bullseye with this one too, as there is a massive scope to expand the Bhoothnath franchise. “What separates Bhoothnath from all other horror comedies is the fact that the ghost in Bhoothnath is lovable and comes back for a personal reason. The idea is to create a franchise where the part of the ghost is loved by one and all, especially the kids,” the source concluded.

