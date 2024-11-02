EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan director Siddharth Anand hosts superstar’s birthday bash with Suhana Khan, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, KJo in attendance

Bollywood’s beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his birthday today, and what better way to celebrate than with a lavish bash? We’ve got the exclusive news that his Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand, threw a spectacular star-studded party in honor of the occasion. The guest list was a who's who of Bollywood, featuring his daughter Suhana Khan, the glamorous duo Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, filmmaker Karan Johar, and many more.

You read that right! While social media has been buzzing with rumors of Siddharth Anand’s Diwali celebrations, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed the truth: it wasn’t a Diwali bash at all! The star-studded event was actually in honor of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, hosted by none other than his Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand.

Alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, the guest list sparkled with the likes of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, filmmaker Karan Johar, and the fabulous Shilpa Shetty, all turning up in style. This glamorous celebration is a testament to the strong bond between SRK and Siddharth, and we can’t help but admire their friendship!

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his upcoming film, King, produced by Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, and Red Chillies Entertainment. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this action thriller will see the superstar mentoring his on-screen protégé, played by his daughter Suhana Khan, as they navigate the underworld.

The plot takes a twist as they face off against Abhishek Bachchan, the film's antagonist. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that King’s schedule has been locked, with filming set to kick off in Mumbai this January.

After the initial shoot, the cast and crew will head to Europe for a lengthy schedule that wraps by August or September. King is aiming for an Eid 2026 release as per the source, adding to the excitement.

Apart from King, the Jawan actor is set to dive back into the YRF Spy Universe with Pathaan 2, which is currently in the writing phase. King Khan is also all set to make a special cameo in Stardom, the upcoming web series marking his son Aryan Khan's debut as a director.

