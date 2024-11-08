MTV Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan passes away at 35; co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Vibhuti Thakur mourn his loss

Television actor Nitin Chauhaan, known for winning the reality show Dadagiri 2, passed away at the age of 35 on Thursday (November 7) in Mumbai. His sudden demise has shocked many, including his friends and family. Hailing from Aligarh, UP, Nitin gained popularity after appearing in several shows such as MTV Splitsvilla 5, Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol and more.

As per the India Today report, Nitin's co-stars Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh confirmed the news of Nitin's demise. However, they did not mention any further details about his sudden death.

Paying their tribute to their friend, popular actor Sudeep Sahir shared Nitin's picture on his Instagram story and wrote, "Rest in peace buddy."

Meanwhile, the actor's other co-star Vibhuti Thakur, also mourned the sudden loss of her friend. She shared a note hinting at how Nitin couldn't gather the strength to face the struggles. Vibhuti wrote, "Rest in peace my dear.... really shocked and sad.. wish u had the strength to face all the troubles... wish u were mentally strong like ur body."

Take a look at Vibhuti Thakur and Sudeep Sahir's post here-

Further details about Nitin Chauhaan's death are still awaited. The late actor's father has reportedly rushed to Mumbai from UP to claim his son's mortal remains.

Speaking about Nitin Chauhaan's work life, the actor was last seen in the TV show Tera Yaar Hoon Main which starred Sudeep Sahir, Sayantani Ghosh, and Ansh Sinha in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Nitin also worked in several other shows like Friends: Conditions Apply, Gumrah: End of Innocence and more.

