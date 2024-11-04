The countdown has officially begun for the most awaited feature film of Indian Cinema – Pushpa 2: The Rule – which marks the return of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj. As the Sukumar directorial hits the big screen all across the globe on December 5, 2024 with special premieres internationally on December 4, 2024, the Pushpa 2 team has chalked out a humongous marketing plan for this action-packed entertainer. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and team Pushpa 2 is all set for a massive 6-city tour starting from Mid-November.

According to sources close to the development, Allu Arjun will be visiting Patna, Kochi, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad over a 15-day period starting from November 15. “The Pushpa 2 team is all set to cover all of India with a 6-city tour, which begins with a mega trailer launch event around November 15. If everything goes as planned, the trailer launch event will take place at Patna, followed by big and special events all across the board,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further revealed that the idea is to make Pushpa reach out to every corner of the country, and create an intrigue in every strata of the cinema-going audience. “Pushpa 2 is the most hyped sequel of Indian Cinema since Bahubali 2, and the records are expected to come down left-right-centre. The makers are showing the right intent by going all out, rather than being complacent around the buzz. They are doing all that it takes to smash the box office from December 5, all across the countries with all the versions,” the source added.

If everything goes well in the coming 30-days, Pushpa 2 could scale new heights in Hindi by emerging the biggest opener of all time, as also the biggest grosser in the history of Indian Cinema. The eyes are now on the Pushpa team to rule with the theatrical trailer launch around November 15. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

