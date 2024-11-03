Lucky Baskhar Extended Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary led crime-drama packs a staggering Rs 46 crore 4-day cume

Lucky Baskhar directed by Venky Atluri and starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary had an excellent extended opening weekend at the box office as it collected around Rs 46 crore worldwide in 4 days. More than Lucky Baskhar's great collections, it is the strong trend that gives the assurance of a long run in the theatres.

Lucky Baskhar Has An Excellent Extended Worldwide Weekend Of Rs 46 Crore Gross

The movie took a global start of Rs 11 crore including the premieres. It grew very well on Friday and Saturday by registering collections of Rs 12 and Rs 13 crore respectively. On Sunday, it maintained a solid hold and infact grew in parts of India. Internationally, the numbers, being a Sunday, had to come down slightly.

Lucky Baskhar Targets A Rs 100 Crore Plus Global Finish, Well Supported By Family Audiences

Lucky Baskhar has found the love of the family audience and thus it'll keep running for a couple of weeks. A Rs 100 crore plus global cume is more or less locked and what needs to be seen is how much more it can do. After the dud response to King Of Kotha, the blockbuster performance of this crime-drama will be very pleasing for DQ.

Dulquer Salmaan's Gamble Of Working In Direct Telugu Films, Pays Off

Despite having a strong fanbase in Malayalam, Dulquer Salmaan took the risk of working in direct Telugu films. The gamble paid off and the success of Lucky Baskhar makes it 3 back-to-back successes for him in Tollywood, the other two films being Mahanati and Sita Ramam.

The Day Wise Worldwide Gross Box Office Collections Of Lucky Baskhar Are As Under:

Day Worldwide Gross Collections 1 Rs 11 crore 2 Rs 12 crore 3 Rs 13 crore 4 Rs 10 crore Total Rs 46 crore gross in 4 days

Lucky Baskhar In Theatres

Lucky Baskhar is available in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what did you think about it?

