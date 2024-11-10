Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's latest release, Singham Again, recorded a reasonably good hold on the 2nd weekend at the Indian box office. The movie is set to emerge as the biggest grosser of this popular director-actor duo.

Singham Again Collects Rs 14.25 Crore On Day 10; Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore Mark In India

After packing an impressive punch of Rs 158.75 crore in its opening week, the Ajay Devgn starrer added around Rs 35 crore to the final tally in its 2nd weekend. The movie entered the 2nd weekend by fetching Rs 8 crore on 2nd Friday, followed by a significant spike of 50% on 2nd Saturday. It collected Rs 12 crore net on Day 9 and recorded a minimal jump of around 15% the following day. As per estimates, Singham Again earned in the range of Rs 14 crore to Rs 14.50 crore net on its 2nd Sunday.

The total cume of Singham Again currently stands at Rs 193 crore net at the Indian box office. The cop movie is set to cross Sooryavanshi's lifetime India net collections tomorrow and hit the Rs 200 crore net mark in a couple of days.

Singham Again To Emerge Ajay-Rohit's Biggest Grosser; Needs To Show Strong Hold For A Long Run

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have worked together in around 11 full-fledged feature films. Their latest offering is on course to emerge as their highest-grossing movie till date, surpassing the lifetime collections of Golmaal Again. For the unversed, the 2017 released comedy caper had earned around Rs 205 crore in India in its entire run and still holds the record of being the biggest grosser of Ajay-Rohit together.

However, the cop universe movie has to show strong legs in the coming days for a respectable total by the end of its entire run. As of now, Singham Again is eyeing around Rs 230 crore as its lifetime net collection in India. It is a decent total in a clash scenario against Bhool Bhulaiyaa, but it does not fully justify the massive scale and star faces involved in the project.

Total Net Collections of Singham Again In India Are Here:

Day Net box office collection First Week Rs 158.75 crore Second Friday Rs 8.00 crore Second Saturday Rs 12.00 crore Second Sunday Rs 14.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 193 crore in 10 days

Singham Again in Theatres

Singham Again is running in theaters near you now.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office collections of Singham Again.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

