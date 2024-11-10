Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty proves her boss-lady persona is unstoppable in Rimzim Dadu’s tailored white pantsuit with striking details

Athiya Shetty is going to be a stunning mother, and her latest look says it all. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself looking like a goddess, effortlessly glamorous in a white pantsuit. The mom-to-be recently attended an event, serving up some serious boss-lady vibes in the classy yet chic outfit that’s absolutely on fire. Let’s take a closer look at it.

The 32-year-old starlet is setting some serious fashion standards. Athiya Shetty’s latest pictures are all about embracing the pregnancy glow in a white pantsuit. For the event, the actress chose to wear a custom pantsuit by Rimzim Dadu. Her ensemble was all about pulling off a monochromatic look, featuring a textured blazer that’s completely different from your usual ones. The full-sleeved blazer had a V-neckline with three-button details at the corners of the sleeves.

How can we forget the scarf detail? Elegantly attached to the blazer, the scarf flows seamlessly from her neck to her waist, adding a feminine touch to her look. It’s attached so perfectly that it looks like an extension of the blazer. The overall fit is tailored to perfection, beautifully hugging her figure, making it clear that this outfit was created just for Athiya—and she definitely nailed it.

Now, let’s talk about her bottoms. The pants feature a loose fit, making it easy for Athiya to stay comfortable on the go. The loose silhouette added a hint of glamour and a comfortable touch.

Advertisement

The actress’s choice of accessories was beyond our expectations. She opted for textured blue stone long earrings from Tallin Jewels, which were definitely a statement piece. She also wore a gold-colored bracelet and classic rings.

When it comes to makeup, Athiya’s “bold is beautiful” approach was spot on. For an elegant look, she chose dark nude lipstick, smokey eyes, and glossy cheeks, making her look like a total queen.

Her footwear added the perfect finishing touch. To match the classy vibe of her pantsuit outfit, the actress chose pointed white heels that perfectly complemented her neat, middle-parted bun hairstyle.

In conclusion, her overall look is all about setting serious fashion trends in the early stages of pregnancy, and we can’t wait to see more of them.

ALSO READ: 4 best ways to style Gharchola saree looks for Gujarati wedding: Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and others in bandhani drapes