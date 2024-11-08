Bagheera Worldwide Box Office Collections Extended Week 1: Srii Murali and Rukmini Vasanth's vigilante action drama holds decently; Grosses Rs 22 crore

Bagheera, starring Srii Murali in the lead role along with SSE Side A and Side B fame Rukmini Vasanth, is doing very well at the box office. The movie, directed by Dr Suri, emerged as a sigh of relief after the failure of Martin and other underperformers in Kannada cinema.

Bagheera Trends Decently; Grosses Rs 22 Crore Globally

The action-drama written by KGF and Salaar director Prasanth Neel collected Rs 15.60 crore gross in its extended first weekend of four days. The movie further added Rs 3.8 crore to the tally, taking Bagheera's total cume in eight days to Rs 19.40 crore at the Karnataka box office.

The movie had a low start at the box office but managed to gain momentum over the weekend. Its weekday hold is pretty decent; however, a better trend was expected.

The movie collected around Rs 2.1 crore outside Karnataka, including other Indian markets and overseas. Bagheera's worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 21.50 crore.

Bagheera Is A Success Story; Still Has One Week To Score Healthy Total

Bankrolled by Hombale Films, Bagheera has already emerged as a success story thanks to its encouraging trend. The movie opened to positive word-of-mouth, which is why it should see a spike in collections in its second weekend. Its hold over the next week will determine how far it can go from here.

For the unversed, the Srii Murali starrer vigilante action drama Bagheera was released on Diwali 2024 alongside other big releases. It still has one full week to put up a healthy total at the box office before Dr. Shiva Rajkumar arrives with his next banger, Bhairathi Ranagal.

Watch Bagheera Trailer:

About Bagheera

Bagheera is a vigilante action-drama directed by Dr Suri and starring Srii Murali and Rukmini Vasanth, among others. It revolves around Vedanth (Srii Murali), who passionately dreams of becoming a real-life superhero who can fight for justice and stand for the right and against the wrong.

Bagheera In Theaters

Bagheera plays at a theater near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Bagheera, how did you find it to be?

