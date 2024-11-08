Stree 2 'gobbled us up', says John Abraham and Sharvari starrer Vedaa's director Nikkhil Advani on clashing with Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film

On August 15, 2024, three movies hit the big screens together. While Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 2 ended up being a superhit movie, Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein along with John Abraham and Sharvari’s Vedaa didn’t do great business at the box office. In a recent interview, Vedaa helmer Nikkhil Advani admitted the clash hit them.

While talking to PTI, Nikkhil stated that Vedaa was released on August 15 along with Stree 2 and it hit them out. “It gobbled us up,” he stated. The filmmaker further recalled that four days later somebody asked him what he could have changed for Vedaa to work. Responding to it, he said, “I could’ve just changed that Stree 2 was not a good film.”

Talking about his action-drama movie, the director opined that he made a good film. He added that his job is to tell the story that people have entrusted him to tell, as well as possible. “We made a very good film,” Advani stated adding that has certain things that make eyes wide open.

The Kal Ho Naa Ho directed recalled people saying that in the second half, there’s action. But according to him, if there was no action in it, the movie would’ve been an independent film about Dalit atrocities and rights.

Calling Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy movie, ‘incredible’, he expressed that post the COVID-19-induced lockdown and pandemic, the audience wants to be free, they want to enjoy themselves freely. He also heaped praise on the lead actor and told the news agency that Sharvari was incredible while John was superb in the film. Since a lot of people worked hard on it, he feels bad for them and not so much for himself since the movie didn’t do good business.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikkhil Advani is gearing up for the release of his upcoming historical drama web series, Freedom at Midnight. Based on the book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, it stars Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, and Rajendra Chawla. The series is reportedly set to premiere on Sony LIV from November 15.

