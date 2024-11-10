4 best ways to style Gharchola saree looks for Gujarati wedding: Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and others in bandhani drapes

Just like us, are you also whipped by the rich feels of the Gharchola saree? We can’t deny the fact that be it pooja or wedding, the gharchola saree is never out of fashion. The Rajasthani and Gujarati’s all-time favorite traditional saree has been making its waves into celebrities' wardrobes, and we can see them embracing it with their glam twists, giving a whole new touch to their desi feels.

The coolest feature about these sarees is how versatile they are, you can even go for a whole dressed-up look or keep it subtle. And the celebs are the perfect example of it. From Sonam’s 35-year-old gharchola to creating a whole royal vibe, we’ve got you some of the best celebrity-inspired looks and the ways to style these sarees, so that you slay timeless elegance.

1. Sonam Kapoor

Like all the girls, Sonam Kapoor loves to swoop right into her mom’s wardrobe. For the wedding of her close friend, Sonam Kapoor decided to wear her mom’s 35-year-old gharchola saree, bringing a timeless charm to her look. She chose to drape her saree into a Gujarati style, giving it a whole desi touch. Her saree features mirrorwork adorned with intricate golden detailing at the borders. To match the traditional essence of her saree, Sonam Kapoor decided to wear the saree with a mid-length sleeves blouse with golden detailing.

She accessorized her subtle look with pearl and stone-studded necklace, matching earrings, and Indian bangles. The best part of her look was the fresh gajra that took her whole look to a new level.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s gharchola saree is just the perfect bridal pick. Her gharchola saree from Rimple & Harpreet featured a handloom banarasi saree with a Bandhej pattern. The broad golden detailing at the border was the best part as it added a whole glamorous and royal touch to her look. She complemented the look of her saree with a mid-length sleeveless and round-neck blouse, adorned with golden detailing.

We can’t look away from her outfit. The way DP styled it with soft makeup like winged eyeliner, glossy cheeks, subtle red lipstick, and fresh gajra, has left us in awe.

3. Shanaya Kapoor

The other Rimple & Harpreet Gharchola worn by Shanaya Kapoor was definitely a classic piece. The gorgeous Shanaya Kapoor chose to go with a timeless blood-red gharchola saree from ‘The Rose and The Nightingale’ collection for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar. Her overall look made her look no less than a royal princess. The saree was adorned with intricate detailing lace red, and green embroidery. She paired this iconic saree with a heavily embellished mid-length sleeves blouse.

For accessories, the actress didn’t settle for anything less. She chose to wear a multi-colored V-shaped necklace, and matching long earrings. With bold eyeliner, nude lipstick, and a neat middle-parted bun, the actress’s wedding look was beyond words.

4. Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani

For Mata Ki Chauki, what’s better than the classic gharchola saree? Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani chose to wear the red gharchola saree from Anuradha Vakil, adorned with intricate golden detailing. She paired her heavy saree with the matching blouse, featuring the same detailing work, and is totally in love with all the traditional yet glamorous feels of her saree.

For a standout touch, she accessorized her look with a multi-colored gemstone choker piece, and jhumkas with golden, and multi-colored detailing. Mrs. Nita Mukesh Ambani complemented her look by styling her hair bun with flowers, giving all the 90s vibes.

These 4 Gharchola saree looks have all our hearts. Each with its unique style, the celebs absolutely slayed its timeless elegance with a dash of glamor. Be it subtle or heavy golden detailing—these celebrities have set a perfect example of how to rock the old traditional style for weddings, and puja.

What are your thoughts on these gharchola sarees? Let us know in the comments below!

