Brother and Bloody Beggar Tamil Nadu Box Office Collections Extended Week 1: Jayam Ravi's family entertainer and Kavin's comedy drama BOMB Against Amaran's storm

Tamil releases Brother and Bloody Beggar end their extended first week with low figures. Both movies are heading for unfavorable box office results.

Brother Winds Up Extended First Week At Disappointing Rs 9 Crore In India

Brother, starring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohanan in the lead roles, couldn't entertain the audience much. The M Rajesh directorial failed miserably to lure the crowd and ended their extended first week of 8 days at a mere Rs 9 crore.

After earning Rs 8.20 crore in its opening weekend, the family entertainer could only add Rs 1 crore to the tally. The movie collected Rs 35 lakh on Day 5, followed by Rs 26 lakh on Day 6, Rs 22 lakh on Day 7, and Rs 17 lakh on Day 8. The total cume of Brother currently stands at Rs 9.20 crore at the Indian box office.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Brother In India:

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 2.75 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 1.90 crore 4 Rs 1.30 crore 5 Rs 35 lakh 6 Rs 26 lakh 7 Rs 22 lakh 8 Rs 17 lakh Total Rs 9.20 crore

Watch Brother Trailer:

Bloody Beggar Bombs With Mere Rs 7 Crore In Extended First Week

Bloody Beggar, directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, and starring Kavin in the lead role, has started crawling at the box office. The comedy-drama opened to mixed word-of-mouth, which almost curtailed its theatrical potential. It is a smaller movie than the other Diwali releases.

One can imagine how it is taking its last breaths at the theatrical run by looking at the downward trajectory of its box office. The movie, which opened with Rs 2.75 crore on Thursday, ended its first weekend at Rs 6.25 crore. Further, it could earn only Rs 70 lakh on weekdays. The movie grossed Rs 25 lakh on Day 5, followed by Rs 18 lakh, Rs 15 lakh, and Rs 12 lakh on Days 6, 7, and 8, respectively.

Advertisement

The total cume of Bloody Beggar at the Indian box office after 8 days of its release is Rs 6.95 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Bloody Beggar In India:

Day India Gross Collections 1 Rs 2.25 crore 2 Rs 1.75 crore 3 Rs 1.40 crore 4 Rs 85 lakh 5 Rs 25 lakh 6 Rs 18 lakh 7 Rs 15 lakh 8 Rs 12 lakh Total Rs. 6.95 crore

Brother And Bloody Beggar Get Decimated By Amaran's Wave

The Jayam Ravi and Kavin starrer movies are heading to an end with disappointing results. Average word-of-mouth is definitely a big reason for such a bad performance in both movies. One cannot deny the fact that Brother and Bloody Beggar are also hugely dented by the blockbuster storm of Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran.

The war action drama is set to be a big hit, both domestically and internationally, and it is in no mood to slow down at the box office.

Watch Bloody Beggar Trailer:

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Amaran Worldwide Box Office Collection Extended Week 1: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's movie continues to RULE HEARTS; collects Rs 186 crore