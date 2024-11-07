EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty ‘badly injured’ while filming Hunter 2, hit on rib cage by wood during action scene

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was busy filming Hunter 2 when an unfortunate incident occurred during an action scene. The actor, who had previously shared glimpses of the shoot, was badly injured after being struck on the rib cage. We exclusively learned that doctors were called to the set to attend to him.

Yes, the incident took place during the shooting of Hunter 2. A source told Pinkvilla that Suniel Shetty was badly injured on set while filming an action scene. “Suniel Shetty badly injured on the sets of his next web series Hunter during an action scene. He was hit on the rib cage by a wood during an action scene,” said the source.

The source further added, “Doctors and X-Ray machine have been called on the stage. Suniel is in extreme pain.”

Hunter, starring Suniel Shetty, debuted on Amazon Mini TV last year, with Shetty taking center stage as ACP Vikram. The series delves into the gritty underworld of Mumbai, exploring the challenges faced by Vikram as he navigates its dark corners.

The show also featured Esha Deol and Jackie Shroff in key roles, with a strong supporting cast including Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant, and Pawan Chopra. Produced by Yoodlee Films, the eight-episode series was directed by Dhiman and Alok Batra, showcasing Mumbai’s crime world through a gripping narrative.

Advertisement

Suniel had earlier given fans a sneak peek into the shoot by sharing a glimpse on his Instagram Story, re-posting a picture from director Prince Dhiman that showcased the clapboard for the series.

Alongside Hunter 2, Suniel Shetty is gearing up for a series of exciting projects, including Welcome To The Jungle, where he reunites with his longtime collaborator, Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, Welcome To The Jungle boasts an ensemble cast featuring Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Mika Singh, and Daler Mehndi, among others apart from Suniel and Akshay. Presented by Base Industries Group, the film is set to hit theaters around Christmas 2024.

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty drops UNSEEN pictures to wish his ‘greatest joy of life’ Athiya Shetty on her birthday; we can't get over her cuteness