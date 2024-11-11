Kate Middleton Gets Emotional At Remembrance Day After Completion Of Her Chemotherapy Treatment

Kate Middleton tried hard to hold back her tears while attending Remembrance Day. The Princess of Wales attended her first major royal event following the completion of her chemotherapy treatment in September.

Along with King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Anne, Middleton walked into the Royal Albert Hall, where the ceremony took place, to honor the sacrifices of the Army men. As the princess witnessed the event, she got emotional.

In a video captured by The Sun, the royal family members were seen paying respects to the army men who lost their lives in World War II. As the public together paid their tributes via a standing ovation, the Princess of Wales was caught weeping at the ceremony.

As for Middleton, she had a tough year fighting diseases like cancer while being a mother of three, as well as holding on to the load of royal duties and public appearances.

According to Sally Bedell Smith, the royal biographer, Princess Kate is an essential member of the British Royal Family. In her conversations with People Magazine, the royal source claimed, "She is clearly a vital piece of the royal family, a really important both symbolically and in reality as a future Queen.” She added, "It was good that people saw her. You can’t say she is back...but she is coming back."

The event was markedly important for the future queen, as it was her first significant royal engagement since she announced the completion of her chemotherapy sessions on September 9 via a video shared on Instagram.

Meanwhile, during the event, Prince William was consoling his wife by wrapping his arms around Middleton.

Smith went on to add in her talks with the media portal, "He was putting his arm around her and being very protective. It is connected to what he said about this being a ‘brutal’ year.” The royal biographer continued, "I guess you can only imagine that he had witnessed a pretty arduous situation for her through this year."

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis in March, and ever since she has been solely focusing on her health. As for the public appearances, she had leveled it down to stepping out once or twice in months.

Middleton made her first royal appearance post-cancer revelation in June for the Trooping of the Color ceremony and later at the Wimbledon men’s final match to hand out the trophies.

