EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi co-actor Arun Kushwah recalls his 'unplanned' first meeting with him during shoot; 'Mere haath poore aate mein...'

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most admired and calmest actors in the industry, renowned for his groundbreaking roles. Recently, his Dasvi co-star Arun Kushwah reflected on their first unplanned meeting and noted that the Dhoom actor tries to keep everything calm on sets. He recalled the first meeting with Jr Bachchan on the sets of Dasvi and said, "mere haath poore aate mein sade hue hain".

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arun recalled his first meeting with Bachchan and said, "Abhishek sir ke saath jo pehli mulaqat thi, Dasvi ka hi scene tha. To jail mein ek kitchen thi, wahan par main roti banata hoon."

Arun mentioned that Abhishek Sir entered while he was standing on the platform used for making roti, marking their first encounter. He noted that his hands were covered in dough, with flour all over at that moment.

(He recalled that his first meeting with Abhishek Bachchan was during a scene from Dasvi. He described that there was a kitchen in the jail where he was making roti.)

See full interview here:

Aur Tusshar sir ne mujhe bulaya, "Sir, ye ye ghanti character play kar rahe hain, Arun hai." Main pehle mila, mere haath kapde hue the, aata laga hua hai, kya sir? To wo mere liye bahut zyada unplanned cheez thi par wo funny tha, wo achha tha. Sir bahut achhi tarike se manage karte hain cheezon ko, bahut calm rakhne ka try karte hain set pe.

(He mentioned that Tusshar Sir called him over to Abhishek Sir, introducing him by saying, "Sir, he is playing the character of Ghanti." He recalled that it was their first meeting, and he was embarrassed because his hands were covered in dough and flour. He noted that the situation was quite unplanned for him but found it funny and enjoyable. He remarked that Abhishek Sir manages things very well and makes an effort to keep a calm atmosphere on set.)

Meanwhile, on the work front Bachchan will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk.

