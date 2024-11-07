Scarlett Johansson’s Workout Routine: How She Stays Fit At 39

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most promising American actresses who has been the talk of the town due to her incredible talent and flawless figure. Amongst her profound accomplishments in the entertainment industry, Scarlett Johansson’s workout routine stands out to be fascinating and envious for fitness enthusiasts alike. The way she maintains her striking physique has sparked conversation across countries, intrigued to know her health secrets.

Scarlette who played the role of black widow in Marvel movies has left fans and admirers awestruck by her toned appearance. Even at the age of 39, she is committed to a dedicated workout and fitness regimen, which is an inspiration for many.

By incorporating full-body workouts, mastering strength training techniques, experimenting with carb cycling, and maintaining a nutritious diet, she has stayed in shape. Scroll down to get to know about her exercise schedule in detail and how her personal trainer helped her achieve her fitness goals.

Who Is Scarlett Johansson?

(Image Source: Getty Images)

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson was born on 22nd November 1984 in New York City, U.S. She kickstarted her acting career as a child actress and debuted in 1994 with North, a fantasy comedy film.

Her roles in Manny & Lo, The Horse Whisperer, and Ghost World fetched her several accolades. Throughout the years, she continued to receive recognition and multiple awards.

The Avenger star played the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2, the Marvel Universe film and since then, she gained global stardom. Not only her performance and acting skills are commendable, but her commitment to building an impressive physique has also been widely praised. She also has two children, a daughter Rose Dorothy with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, and a son Cosmo with her husband Colin Jost.

Before she signed Iron Man 2, she had never been to a gym. Later, when she started visiting the gym, she felt a lot stronger.

She accredits her achievement to Eric Johnson, her personal trainer, due to whom she was able to get into her superhero shape. He has been working with Johansson for the past 12 years and now, they are more like a family to each other.

Scroll down to learn what Scarlett’s workout routine looks like and how she maintained her competitive spirit to crush a variety of workouts.

Scarlett Johansson's Workout Routine

She Was Very Consistent

According to her personal trainer, Johnson, Scarlett used to be consistent with her fitness routine. He used to step up her exercising game as per the requirements of her roles.

In an interview, he revealed that her workouts used to go anywhere from two to three days or up to five to six days a week. He also mentioned that Johansson was extremely dedicated and her work ethic was unmatched.

Research states that regular physical activities reduce the risk of multiple chronic health conditions such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Plus, it also helps in weight management ( 1 ).

She Disliked Traditional Cardio

Eric revealed that the mother of two used to hate traditional cardio. In order to work around that, he used to make her do sprints and a mix of battle ropes and kettlebells. The latter helped her to be strong and powerful.

As per research, cardio workouts help in maintaining body stamina. It is a type of exercise that boosts the oxygen levels and improves the overall health. Additionally, it enhances calorie burning ( 2 ).

She Enjoyed Full-body Workouts

As shared by her trainer, Scarlett loved trying out everything but she preferred to keep her entire body moving. In one of the interviews, she expressed her love for pilates and yoga. However, after dabbling through all types of full-body workouts, she used to return to the good old-fashioned athletic, full-body workout.

Research claims that a combination of Pilates and yoga enhances health-promoting behaviors. They have direct benefits on physical well-being that include weight control and improved posture, cardiovascular function, and flexibility. It also lowers the risks of sports-related injuries ( 3 ).

She also admitted that she enjoys working out, but there are days when she struggles to find motivation. However, she believes those are the days when it’s most important to stick to the routine. Based on her experience, she finds it easier to keep going during those challenging moments. If she used to slack, it became difficult for her to get back to her everyday routine.

She Mastered the Art of Strength Training

Marvel’s Black Widow was popular for her action sequences. So, it was no surprise that Eric prioritized strength training to prepare her for the role just like an athlete preparing for a competition. He laid more emphasis on her performance and her physique just followed.

To help Scarlett achieve her fitness goals, he incorporated integrated foundational strength training into her routine which featured a mix of movements from plyometrics, yoga, kettlebells, Olympic weight lifting, and gymnastics. Research also states that strength training leads to an increase in muscle strength and power ( 4 ).

Once the mobility work was completed, she performed a primer circuit that included integrative core work, dynamic mobility moves like bear crawls, medicine ball throws, and lower body plyometrics moves like jumping.

The trainer also revealed that Scarlett’s go-to exercises were military presses, pistol squats, pull-ups, and deadlifts. Deadlift is a compound, multiple-joint lower-body exercise. It is a premier exercise that enhances the back, hips, and hamstring muscles ( 5 ). He ensured that she was strong enough so that everything else was easy for her when it came to her stunt training, learning a new sport like tennis, and skill acquisition.

5 Ways Through Which Scarlett Johansson Managed to Stay Fit at 39

Here the the 6 keys through which her personal trainer helped her maintain her body frame.

1. She Engaged in a Variety of Workouts

Scarlett’s workout was typically a mix of athletic performance, foundational strength training, functional hypertrophy, and metabolic workouts. While explaining her workout, Eric mentioned that she integrated various qualities from Olympic weight lighting, powerlifting, kettlebells, bodybuilding, yoga, and conditioning workouts.

Since yoga is a form of mind-body fitness, it involves muscular activities with an internal focus on awareness of the self, the breath, and energy ( 6 ).

2. Her Goals Were Performance Based

Her fitness goals were performance-based rather than aesthetic-based. The Captain America: Civil War star, along with her trainer, had found performance goals to be the key to repeated victory. Though their training approach was dynamic, Eric ensured that it tuned with her state of being.

3. She Began Her Day in the Gym

Scarlett was so consistent that she never missed a day visiting the gym. In fact, she started her day in the gym. When she used to have her shoot, every morning began in the gym. At that time, it wasn’t that she put her 100% during each of the workouts, instead, they followed a daily undulating program, where the intensity fluctuated.

Research states that regular exercise can help one stay healthy and energetic. It plays a vital role in preventing health diseases and stroke. Plus, it enhances muscle and bone strength ( 7 ).

4. Her Training Session Underwent Changes Depending on Her Roles

Most of Scarlett’s roles involved physical activity. Hence, her trainer had to make sure that her body was able to work, thrive, and stay injury-free even under pressure. At that time, she required pre-requisite conditioning and strength to handle the workload without getting herself injured or having her performance slip off her hands.

Her former trainer, Bobby Strom, trained her for Iron Man 2 and The Avengers for which he prioritized circuit training. He used to plan 90-minute workouts multiple times a week. The routine consisted of resistance bands, medicine balls, dumbbells, and TRX equipment. As disclosed by Strom, the sessions featured sets of 20 with 25-30 reps for each move.

5. Her Stress Levels And Sleep Quality Was Monitored

According to Eric, stress levels and sleep quality, both are equally important to maintain one’s health. Sleep quality is also extremely important and can’t be overstated. Whether it is incorporating massage, going on a leisurely stroll, breathwork, sauna, or cold exposure, he believes that one can easily maintain a balance between the two.

The research concludes that there is a relationship between improvements in sleep quality and subsequent mental health. Sleep promotes mental health and improves aspects of physical health, including fatigue and chronic pain ( 8 ).

In another interview, the star revealed that exercise has kept her mentally sane. It is an incredible way to destress and the major reason why she works out every day.

Scarlett Johansson’s Diet Plan

The Marvel superstar confessed that there were days when she didn’t have time to stick to some crazy diet. Moreover, she loves to have a glass of wine and cook a meal for herself. Here is a glimpse of her dietary plan:

Carb Cycling and Time-restricted Eating

For Avengers: Endgame, Scarlett’s personal trainer suggested following a time-restricted eating. For at least 12 hours a day, she was supposed to fast. For instance, if she ate dinner at 8 p.m., she wouldn’t eat breakfast until it was 8 a.m. the following day. At times, she also used to fast for 14 to 15 hours.

On the other hand, he made her practice carb-cycling. It meant she had to cycle through days of high carbohydrates and low fat consumption, versus low carbohydrates and higher fat while maintaining her overall protein intake. In simpler words, the term carbohydrate cycling involves alternating between low and high carbohydrate intake days ( 9 ).

Nutrition: The Cornerstone of Her Training Program

Johnson kept a check on what Scarlett consumed. He typically made sure that she consumed enough protein and sources of fats and carbohydrates. He believes that nutrition is very important for recovery.

Research acclaims that proteins are essential macronutrients for the human body, allowing both maintenance and growth ( 10 ).

Due to a hectic filming schedule and life as an entrepreneur and mother, there has been a ton of stress on the overall body system. Hence, nutrition was the best way to make sure that she recovered quickly from everything on her plate.

Scarlett Johansson’s workout regime is not only about her physical appearance and physique but also about her health and strength. With a variety of workouts and exercises, she paid heed to her diet and nutrition. Her versatile fitness approach has undoubtedly enhanced her resilience and endurance, which was crucial for embodying powerful characters on screen.

Her overall journey inspired many to take charge of their fitness and health. Her mindset and willingness to maintain a healthy lifestyle serve as a testament to hard work and perseverance.

