Anushka Sharma turns heads in a white top and wide-leg jeans, showing how to elevate basics into a party-ready look

On November 8th, actress Neha Dhupia celebrated her daughter Mehr's birthday with a party filled with love, laughter, and a few star-studded guests. Among them were Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who added a touch of charm to the occasion. Anushka stole the spotlight with her simple yet stylish look, showing us how to turn basic pieces into party-ready outfits.

Anushka chose a crisp white top with front buttons and billowy sleeves. This simple yet elegant top added a feminine and polished touch to her outfit, with the billowy sleeves giving it a fun, flowy feel. The ribbed cuffs provided structure, balancing the relaxed fit and adding a unique detail.

The actress paired her crisp white top with straight, wide-leg denim jeans—a style that perfectly complemented her laid-back yet chic vibe. The wide-leg jeans added a modern edge with clean lines and a structured fit, elevating the look from casual to classy. The movement of the wide-leg style effortlessly matched her breezy top, making the outfit both comfortable and trendy.

She kept her accessories minimal, opting for a classic wristwatch and black flat sandals, proving that comfort and style can seamlessly go hand in hand.

For makeup, Anushka Sharma chose a rosy palette. A touch of pink blush on her cheeks, pale pink lips, and darkened arched brows subtly defined her features without being overdone. Her mascara-laden lashes added a hint of glamor, enhancing her look while keeping with the simplicity of her outfit. She left her hair open, allowing it to fall naturally.

Virat Kohli matched the relaxed vibe of the occasion in a stylish yet effortless look. He wore a maroon T-shirt, which provided a warm, rich contrast to Anushka’s soft color palette. The color choice blended perfectly with the casual feel of his outfit, striking just the right balance without going overboard.

Virat completed his casual look with classic denim jeans, keeping his outfit relaxed and effortlessly stylish. Adding a bit of his sporty flair, he wore a red cap, which added a playful pop of color and enhanced the outfit’s casual vibe. He finished the look with a pair of spectacles, giving him an easy-going yet stylish appeal.

Anushka's outfit is a perfect example that fashion doesn’t require over-accessorizing. She achieved an approachable yet classy look by pairing basic pieces with subtle details and understated accessories. Her ensemble—featuring a white button-down, denim jeans, and rosy-toned makeup—offers a refreshing way to elevate the basics for almost any event.