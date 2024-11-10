Kim Tae Ri’s Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born achieves highest Saturday ratings yet; Han Suk Kyu's Doubt earns personal best ahead of finale

The weekend dramas are battling neck-to-neck for viewership. Jeongnyoen: The Star Is Born starring Kim Tae Ri, has scored its highest Saturday ratings yet. Although the drama has been earning impressive ratings on its Sunday episodes, it has been comparatively lower for Saturdays. On the other hand, Doubt starring Han Suk Kyu also scored high before heading to the finale.

According to Nielsen Korea, on November 10, the tvN drama Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born earned an average of 12.0 percent nationwide viewership ratings on its latest episode. With this, the drama not only achieved its personal best Saturday ratings but also ranked first among all shows in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks.

Set in the backdrop of the 1950s, immediately after the Korean War, this webtoon-based drama revolves around Jeong Nyeon, a naturally talented singer who dreams of becoming a Broadway actress in Seoul. One day, she smuggles herself to the city with a theater company. Determined to make her dreams come true, she tries her best.

Kim Tae Ri stars as the charming Jeong Nyeon while Jung Eun Chae and Shin Ye Eun portray two of the most pivotal characters in the drama.

On the other hand, MBC drama Doubt has earned a 6.8 percent average nationwide viewership ratings. Starring Han Suk Kyu, this mystery thriller has only one episode left in its run. With the recent score, the drama managed to achieve its best Saturday ratings yet.

The Fiery Priest 2 which premiered on November 8 on SBS scored an average nationwide rating of 10.1 percent on its second episode released on November 9. Starring Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, Kim Sung Kyun, and BIBI, this drama returned with a new season after 5 years, so expectations are high for the upcoming episodes.

On the other hand, JTBC’s A Virtuous Business scored a 4.4 percent average nationwide viewership, kicking off the last two weeks of its run. Finally, Iron Family, a KBS 2TV drama achieved 15.1 percent nationwide ratings, maintaining its top position as the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday.

