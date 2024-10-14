Blue Lock Chapter 279 Spoilers: Kaiser Impact Labeled Too Slow For Loki’s Godspeed; DEETS

Noel Noa orchestrated an offensive play alongside Michael Kaiser, and as Isagi attempted to join their efforts, it became clear that the Master Striker’s true purpose for joining the Neo Egoist League was to facilitate Kaiser’s development as a rival for himself.

Shortly after this, Noa was awarded a free kick, which he promptly passed to Kaiser. With the Blue Lock Chapter 279 spoilers revealing the results of the free kick and more, fans cannot wait to find out more. Keep reading for a sneak peek into the upcoming chapter.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Chapter 279: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Blue Lock Chapter 279 spoilers

As per the Blue Lock Chapter 279 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘Football Junkies,’ The chapter picks up with Michael Kaiser preparing for his critical free kick. Before taking the shot, he confronts Noel Noa, questioning whether Noa’s claim of joining the Neo Egoist League to help him evolve was true.

The idea that Noa’s plan was to stimulate both him and Yoichi Isagi seemed outrageous to Kaiser. Noa, however, confirms this, revealing his approach to mentoring and competition. Kaiser’s reaction to this admission is to call Noa a ‘scum of a coach,’ criticizing Noa’s unorthodox methods.

Noa then explains that he never truly cared about the title of the world’s best in the Blue Lock Chapter 279 spoilers; his passion was solely for the act of being a striker. The title of the top player was merely a byproduct of this pursuit.

Advertisement

Noa elaborates that his current challenge comes from Julian Loki, a player he sees as the most significant threat to his dominance. His goal is for Kaiser to eventually overcome both Loki and even Noa himself, driven by the desire to always compete with stronger opponents.

Kaiser starts to understand Noa’s mindset, recognizing him as someone addicted to the pure thrill of football. This seems to resonate with Kaiser in the Blue Lock Chapter 279 spoilers, helping him see the nature of Noa’s drive and his expectations for Kaiser’s development.

Meanwhile, Isagi is preparing himself for the possibility of intercepting the free kick. He considers two potential outcomes: either scoring from the rebound if the ball deflects off the goalkeeper or altering the ball’s trajectory after reading its path.

To execute either option, Isagi must anticipate the direction of Kaiser’s shot in the Blue Lock Chapter 279 spoilers. The shot could curve to the left or stay straight to the right, and Isagi understands that timing is critical.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Kaiser is determined not to let Noa dictate his moves. He is also focused on staying ahead of Isagi in their ongoing rivalry. As Kaiser launches his shot, Isagi starts to move, betting on the ball curving to the left corner.

However, his prediction turns out to be wrong; Kaiser employs the Magnus effect, curving the ball toward the right corner instead. As Isagi recognizes his miscalculation, he sees Julian Loki sprinting toward the ball in the Blue Lock Chapter 279 spoilers.

Isagi initially doubts that Loki can reach it, given that he only started running after the shot was taken. But Loki surprises everyone with his astonishing speed, reaching the ball with what he calls ‘Godspeed.’

Using this technique, Loki intercepts the free kick, labeling Kaiser’s previously formidable Kaiser Impact as a “slow shot.” Loki’s Godspeed proves to be a game-changing ability in the Blue Lock Chapter 279 spoilers, countering the power of the Kaiser Impact by leveraging his unmatched speed.

Advertisement

Loki’s swift intervention shifts the balance of power on the field, aptly displaying his exceptional ability to negate even the strongest weapons from other players. The Blue Lock Chapter 279 spoilers end with the anticipation of what will happen next, with the hint that the next chapter will be titled ‘The Prodigy’s Wall.’

For more spoilers like this and updates from the Blue Lock manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.