Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Studio Perriot Eyes Release Format Change; All We Know So Far

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a popular anime series, has faced criticism for its excessive number of filler episodes due to its year-round nature. However, Studio Pierrot, the new studio in charge, may be implementing changes to the show's release format once it returns from hiatus.

Despite the numerous filler episodes, the Naruto sequel remains beloved by fans, who have been eagerly awaiting its return since the release of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Studio Pierrot eyeing on release format change

The return of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime is a hotly debated topic, and Studio Pierrot hinted it could come back stronger than ever with one slight but important change to its scheduling. The anime, despite being controversial for the huge amount of filler, has many die-hard fans, who have been waiting for its return ever since the release of the sequel manga Boruto: Two Blue Vortex.

The anime aired between February 5, 2017, and March 26, 2023, and served as a sequel to Naruto Shippuden. Centering on the life of Boruto Uzumaki, Naruto's son, the anime, unfortunately, was not always well-received. As an ongoing anime with no breaks, Boruto had to use an incredible amount of filler episodes to give the manga time to release new chapters to adapt.

In an interview with Screenrant, the CEO of Studio Pierrot, Muchiki Honma, revealed that the success of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War helped them realize that the seasonal format could be best for anime, and it could be applied to their future projects, including Boruto. This had fans excited, as it meant that Boruto would no longer be plagued by filler episodes.

Pierrot is considering switching Boruto from a yearly-running anime to a seasonal one, possibly inspired by Ufotable's success with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba or Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Demon Slayer, with its vibrant animation and thrilling action sequences, has maintained a strong fan base with a fourth season on its way.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, a 10-year anime revival, showcased excellent animation, story, and fight scenes, leading fans to believe the seasonal approach may be the future of anime. This allows studios to allocate time, funds, and artists to craft new episodes, rather than waiting for more chapters to adapt. Similar approaches have been adopted by other anime like Blue Lock.

Pierrot President Michiyuki Honma recently spoke about the Demon Slayer-effect, stating, "I think Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was a major turning point for the anime industry. It was a high-quality work that took a lot of time and a generous budget to make and it was a big hit when it aired, attracting people from a wide range of age groups. I watched it. Before and after Demon Slayer was announced, I really felt that we had to change the way we create things. Furthermore, other studios were releasing high-quality works on a similar scale and in Japan there was an environment where these could be watched on commercial television."

This would be a major change for the anime industry, as shows like Boruto and Black Clover have long been the dominant archetype for production and release. However, strikes and other issues at animation studios may indicate that it is indeed time for a new structure.

Fans eagerly await Boruto Uzumaki's next chapter, with an anime adaptation of the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga potentially rectifying the perceived shortcomings of its predecessor.

A brief about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Boruto is a Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and Masashi Kishimoto, and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto. It initially began monthly serialization under the title Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with Kodachi as writer and Kishimoto as editorial supervisor in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump in May 2016, and was transferred to Shueisha's monthly magazine V Jump in July 2019.

In November 2020, Kodachi stepped down, with Kishimoto taking over as writer. In April 2023, the series concluded the first part of the story and, following a brief hiatus, continued in August of the same year with a second part titled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Boruto is a spin-off and a sequel to Kishimoto's Naruto and follows the exploits of Naruto Uzumaki's son, Boruto Uzumaki, and his ninja team.

Boruto originated from Shueisha's proposal to Kishimoto on making a sequel to Naruto. However, Kishimoto rejected this offer and proposed his former assistant Mikio Ikemoto to draw it; the writer of the film Boruto: Naruto the Movie, Ukyō Kodachi, created the plot.

A 293-episode anime television series adaptation, produced by Pierrot with Ukyō Kodachi's story supervision (episodes 1–216), was broadcast on TV Tokyo from April 2017 to March 2023; a second part has been announced to be in development.

The anime series has earned praise for its use of both new and returning characters, but the narrative of the manga was noted to be more serious as it focused more on the protagonist. Shueisha has shipped a million copies of the manga series by January 2017.

