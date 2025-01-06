Chainsaw Man Chapter 189: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

With Yoshida's return and his immediate proposal for a truce and escape plan, the next chapter may foreshadow the Aging Devil's eventual demise. Fans can expect Chainsaw Man Chapter 189 to feature some surprising developments, likely centered on Yoshida exploiting the rules of the Aging Devil's realm.

Additionally, Denji’s bond with Pochita will likely play a crucial role in ensuring the safe return of himself, Asa, and Denji to the real world. Keep reading to find out more about Chainsaw Man Chapter 189, including the release date, where to read it, and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 189: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 189 is slated for release on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 12 am JST, as confirmed by the official MANGAPlus website. Keep in mind that the exact date and time can vary due to a difference in time zones.

The manga has 18 volumes available in tankōbon format and follows a weekly release schedule. Fans wishing to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 189 can find it digitally on official platforms such as Viz Media's website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app after the release date.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 189

Chainsaw Man Chapter 189 is expected to focus on Pochita’s clash with the Aging Devil, just as Hirofumi Yoshida’s hand emerged from Pochita’s mouth. Making use of his Octopus Devil, Yoshida may aim to either transport Denji, Asa, and himself out of the Aging Devil’s domain.

Alternatively, he may drag both Pochita and Aging into its realm in Chainsaw Man Chapter 189. Either path promises a tactical escalation in the conflict, exploring the use of Yoshida’s unique devil abilities to shift the battle’s course significantly.

Advertisement

Chainsaw Man Chapter 188 recap

Chainsaw Man Chapter 188, titled ‘Octopus, War, Chainsaw,’ begins as Denji vomits up Yoshida, who Asa recognizes as the man who severed her arm. Despite her protests, Yoshida points out her arms are intact, and Denji attributes this to regrowth.

Denji explains the situation, calling the Aging Devil "a pervert" for the deal involving children’s lives. Yoshida, realizing Aging Devil collaborates with Public Safety, proposes a truce, comparing their predicament to a bear encounter requiring mutual survival.

Denji reluctantly agrees, while Yoshida suggests using his Octopus Devil abilities through Pochita’s stomach in Chainsaw Man Chapter 188.

For more updates from the Chainsaw Man manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.