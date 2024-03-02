Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Chainsaw Man Bags Best New Anime Series Beating Oshi No Ko And More

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards for 2024 are taking place, and Chainsaw Man is taking home the title of Best New Anime Series. This thrilling and unconventional series beat out tough competition to claim the top spot, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

The other standout nominees in the Best New Anime Series category are BOCCHI THE ROCK!, Heavenly Delusion, Hell’s Paradise, OSHI NO KO, and Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, though Chainsaw Man stood out for its unique premise, intense action, and memorable characters.

About Chainsaw Man

The series follows the story of Denji, a young man burdened with a massive debt after the death of his father. Forced to work odd jobs and hunt devils for the yakuza to make ends meet, Denji's life takes a dramatic turn when he merges with his pet devil, Pochita, to become the powerful Chainsaw Man.

Set in a world ravaged by devils, where humans can form alliances with these otherworldly creatures to gain powers, Chainsaw Man offers a fresh and compelling take on the supernatural genre. With Pochita's chainsaw powers at his disposal, Denji embarks on a journey filled with danger, betrayal, and unexpected alliances.

Why Chainsaw Man won Best New Anime Series

The series captivated audiences with its fast-paced action, dark humor, and emotional depth, earning praise from both fans and critics alike. Its win at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 is a testament to its popularity and impact within the anime community.

As fans eagerly await future episodes and developments in the story, Chainsaw Man has solidified its place as one of the must-watch anime of the year. With its unique premise, dynamic characters, and thrilling storytelling, it's no wonder that Chainsaw Man has emerged as the Best New Anime Series of 2024.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.