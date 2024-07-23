Dungeon People Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect And More

In an uncharted dungeon teeming with monsters and hazards, Clay continues to manage the Antmurg Dungeon with Belle, where she does her job of interviewing new creatures, arranging traps, and strategically placing slimes. The upcoming episode seemingly reveals her father’s whereabouts, so don’t miss Dungeon People Episode 4 as it drops. Keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Dungeon People Episode 4: Release date and where to watch

According to the official website of the anime, Dungeon People Episode 4 is set to premiere on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 1:53 am JST. Although it airs on Saturdays in Japan, it will be available on Fridays in most countries due to simultaneous release.

Dungeon People Episode 4 will first air in Japan on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS, followed by broadcasts on other local TV networks such as AT-X. It will subsequently be available for streaming on platforms such as Hulu, d Anime Store, Netflix, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, and ABEMA. Internationally, fans can stream the episode on HIDIVE.

What to expect in Dungeon People Episode 4?

As per the episode preview, Dungeon People Episode 4 will be titled The Thieves Guild And The Dungeon. The episode will introduce Renfringe, the guild master of the Antmurg Thief Guild, and Fūrin, the assistant guild master.

Clay will have a brief clash with Renfringe, though it is unclear if this is a fight or a greeting. Additionally, Brans, Clay's mentor and father, who vanished in a dungeon, will also be seen making an appearance. Dungeon People Episode 4 will likely explore her mentor's mysterious disappearance.

Dungeon People Episode 3 recap

Dungeon People Episode 3 is titled The Ice Wolf’s Fangs and starts with Clay assisting Langdass in cleaning the control room. Rangard arrives, handing Clay a chair and briefly explaining his role as the creator of the dungeon's weapons and armor.

After he departs, Langdass and Clay use a three-fold mirror device to observe a group of adventurers, known as The Ice Wolf’s Fangs, entering the Antomurg Dungeon. Langdass informs Clay about the group, revealing that they are notorious for making it the farthest in the dungeon.

Despite recognizing the group and their previous attempts to recruit her, Clay's initial desire to fight them is quashed by Langdass, who knows Clay isn't ready. Langdass summons a grim reaper-like spirit named Mr. Kraitze in Dungeon People Episode 3 to aid her, negotiating for Clay to control one of his underlings.

After the ritual, Clay awakens inside a skeleton and receives guidance from Kraitze about her new abilities. As they stroll, Kraitze confirms hearing about Clay's battle with Langdass and requests Clay to stop The Ice Wolf’s Fangs’s vanguard.

Kraitze's hopes for Clay to eliminate the group are dashed as Clay recalls her father's warnings about other adventurers and thinks about her past encounters with hostile adventurers. She assures Kraitze she has no qualms about harming humans, recalling a time she defended herself from potential threats.

When one of The Ice Wolf’s Fangs’s thieves spots them, a fight ensues in Dungeon People Episode 3. Clay battles the group's leader while Kraitze observes from afar. During the fight, Clay discovers her skeleton body's magical capabilities, allowing her to cut through a large fireball spell cast by the group's priest.

The battle concludes when The Ice Wolf’s Fangs retreat, and Kraitze, restricted by jurisdiction, decides not to pursue them. Back in the control room, Langdass returns Clay to her original body. Clay reflects on her experience fighting as a monster and the insights she gained.

Langdass, now called Belle following a suggestion from Clay, acknowledges Clay's strength, as confirmed by Kraitze. Dungeon People Episode 3 ends with Clay suggesting Belle do more work.

For more details on the Dungeon People anime, stay updated with Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

