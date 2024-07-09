Dungeon People Episode 2: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

A new dungeon-themed anime has begun, following the adventures of the human girl Clay as she unravels the inner mechanisms of the Antomurg dungeon after starting her new job – being part of dungeon management. Dungeon People Episode 2 is just around the corner, promising more of her plight. Don’t miss the episode; keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, and more.

Dungeon People Episode 2: Release date and where to watch

As per the official website of the anime, Dungeon People Episode 2 is scheduled for release on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 1:53 am JST. While it airs on Saturdays in Japan, it will be available on Fridays in most countries due to simultaneous release.

Dungeon People Episode 2 will debut in Japan on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS, followed by airing on other local TV networks. Subsequently, the episode will be streamed on platforms such as Hulu, d Anime Store, Netflix, Prime Video, Bandai Channel, and ABEMA. Internationally, viewers can stream the episode on HIDIVE.

Expected plot of Dungeon People Episode 2

Dungeon People Episode 2 will be titled 'Starting Work in the Dungeon. Viewers can expect to see Clay's initiation into the inner workings of dungeon management. As she circumnavigates her new role under Belle's guidance, the episode is likely to unveil the intricate operations.

Clay's initial skepticism towards Belle contrasts with her growing familiarity with the dungeon's workings, so fans can expect to see more of the two’s evolving relationship. New key supporting characters may also be introduced, such as Langad, the dwarf.

Advertisement

Dungeon People Episode 1 recap

Dungeon People Episode 1 is titled A Person in the Dungeon, where viewers are introduced to Clay and her journey into the dungeon world. Initially, we witness Clay being imparted wisdom about dungeons by her father, setting up her eventual quest.

Years later, Clay finds herself confronting daunting creatures like a Cerberus-like monster, all while dealing with the mystery of her father's disappearance within these treacherous depths. Driven by a desire to surpass her father's legacy, Clay navigates through Antomurg, a dungeon known for its challenging seventh floor.

Here, she uses her quick thinking and monster-slaying capabilities to defeat a trio of goblins, after which the defeated creatures transform into valuable gems. However, her journey takes a surprising turn in Dungeon People Episode 1, when she encounters a minotaur guardian and unwittingly triggers a collapse in the dungeon walls.

This leads views to be introduced to Beillehelia Langdass, the dungeon's manager. She offers Clay a unique proposition: to work under her in managing the dungeon itself. Clay's initial skepticism eventually gives way to curiosity as she learns more about Langdass's role and the unconventional tasks she would have to undertake. Dungeon People Episode 1 concludes with Clay's acceptance of this unexpected job offer.

Advertisement

For more updates on Clay’s new life in Antomurg in the Dungeon People anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.