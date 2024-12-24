I’m Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Anime To Premiere January 2025; Everything You Need To Know

The romantic comedy anime I’m Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? is set to release in January 2025, so don’t miss it. Produced by Quad Studios, the series adapts Yakitomato and Kotatsu’s manga of the same name.

The series was originally launched as a webcomic in 2020, and now, the manga has seen both digital and print releases, with a fourth volume set for publication in December 2024. Keep reading to find out more about the I’m Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? anime.

I’m Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? release date and where to stream

As per the anime’s official website and Twitter/X account, the I’m Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? anime will begin airing on January 5, 2025. The anime will be broadcast in Japan on Tokyo MX, BS11, Sun TV, and KBS every Sunday at 1:30 am JST.

Japanese fans can also tune in to a number of streaming platforms to watch the anime, such as d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, ABEMA, and Bandai Channel, among others. HIDIVE will be handling the international streaming of I’m Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!?

I’m Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? plot overview

I’m Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? follows Tsukasa Atsumi, a regular salaryman who is suddenly attacked by a demon. He is saved by Shizuri Ideura, a highly skilled kunoichi who later becomes his bodyguard under a master-servant contract.

Despite her prowess in combat, Shizuri is an otaku NEET who spends her time playing video games. The story explores their unconventional cohabitation, with Shizuri being pampered by Tsukasa while continuing her duties as a protector.

I’m Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? Cast, crew and music

The main cast of I’m Living With An Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? includes Hinaki Yano as Shizuri, Shoya Ishige as Tsukasa, and Fairouz Ai as Ayame Momochi. Shigeru Chiba narrates the series. Directed by Hisashi Saito, the anime features scripts by Takashi Aoshima and character designs by Masahiko Suzuki.

The anime’s supporting cast includes Sho Nogami as Toru Nakayama, Manatsu Murakami as Himari Asakura, and Yui Horie as Saya Hazuki. Music is composed by CMJK, with the opening theme, Neet In Jam, being performed by Real Akiba Boyz loves Shoko Nakagawa. The ending theme, NEETopia, is sung by Hinaki Yano in character.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

