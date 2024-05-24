One Piece Chapter 1115 Spoilers Out: Vegapunk Reveals How World Sank 800 Years Ago; DEETS

With the secrets of the void century laid bare for the world to hear, the Gorosei and the World Government still find themselves struggling to shut down Vegapunk’s broadcast. One Piece Chapter 1115 spoilers reveal the truth behind the current world’s sinking, with more shocking revelations to come. Keep reading to find out what we have learned and what happens next in the world of One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1115 spoilers

According to the One Piece Chapter 1115 spoilers, the chapter will be titled Continental Fragments and will entail a cover page featuring Yamato beaming with joy as Hiyori and Otoko prepare a bento for his journey around Wano Country. The cover will state, ‘Oni Child Yamato And The Holy Inari Shrine Pilgrimage-Vol. 5: Getting A Bento From Hiyori And Otoko!’

The chapter allegedly begins right where the last one left off, with reactions from around the world to Vegapunk's startling broadcast. In Wano, where the Straw Hat Jolly Roger flutters near the castle, Momonosuke, Kin'emon, Otama, and Shinobu are listening to Vegapunk's message via Orochi's old Den Den Mushi while enjoying some dango. Momonosuke muses about Joy Boy being a pirate like Luffy, prompting Kin'emon to ask if he recognizes the name.

The One Piece Chapter 1115 spoilers then take us to the G-4 Marine Base prison, as Demaro Black and his crew are also tuned in to Vegapunk’s message. They are now cosplaying as the Kid Pirates, with Demaro hilariously dressed as Kid himself. They speculate on Joy Boy's strength compared to their Captain Kid, with Demaro dismissing the comparison since Joy Boy is long dead.

Back on Egghead Island, Vegapunk's broadcast continues while Luffy, Dorry, and Brogy flee from Warcury in the One Piece Chapter 1115 spoilers. Vegapunk talks about the Void Century, explaining that the Poneglyphs document a massive battle between Joy Boy and what would become the World Government. Warcury roars Vegapunk's name in frustration.

In a dramatic shift, Mars strides through a corridor, using Conqueror's Haki to knock out numerous Den Den Mushi as he passes. Vegapunk narrates that Joy Boy's adversaries were an alliance of 20 nations, now the World Government, indicating the immense power Joy Boy and his faction wielded. A small panel depicts Joy Boy in his ‘Nika’ form, resembling Luffy's Gear 5, battling silhouetted kings.

Vegapunk states that he does not have access to why the conflict arose between Joy Boy and the alliance in the first place, and he says he cannot judge either side as entirely good or evil due to this. The One Piece Chapter 1115 spoilers then shift to Zou, where Carrot, dressed in a new outfit, and Wanda, dressed as a Musketeer, listen to Vegapunk's message along with the rest of the Minks.

Vegapunk mentions the advanced technologies and weapons from Joy Boy's era that surpass even his own genius. Meanwhile, the Foxy Pirates, reduced to Foxy, Porche, and Hamburg, are listening from a small, dilapidated boat. They grumble in confusion and hunger. Back on Egghead Island, Edison urges Stussy to flee, as the barrier is ineffective against the Five Elders. Stussy, deeply saddened, confides in Kaku about her lost purpose following Stella's demise.

Nami's group is hurrying as Marine battleships surround Elbaf's ship in the One Piece Chapter 1115 spoilers, with Zoro and Jinbe almost reaching it. Nusjuro breaks free from the giants and attacks Bonney, but Franky saves her, resulting in Nusjuro decapitating Elbaf's ship's figurehead. Nusjuro then performs a massive slash, cutting the cloud under Punk Records and freeing the Seraphim and Cypher Pol agents, who fall to the lower part of Egghead.

Vegapunk continues his speech, revealing Joy Boy's defeat and its lasting impact on the world. He explains that the catastrophic climate change during the Void Century submerged the world after raising the sea level by 200 meters, fragmenting the continents into today's islands. He states that it is these fragments that the world of today has settled upon.

The One Piece Chapter 1115 spoilers then cut to various reactions worldwide, from the Revolutionary Army in Kamabakka Queendom to Koushirou in Shimotsuki Village and Nojiko in Cocoyasi Village. In Sakura Kingdom, Dalton and Kureha listen attentively, while Miss Golden Week and her companions ponder the height of a nearby mountain.

As the message continues, Vegapunk posits that the sea level rise during the Void Century was man-made, not a natural disaster. He hints that the Ancient Weapons of the time played a role in the world's sinking. Morgans at the World Economy News Paper's headquarters is incredulous, but Vivi hushes him to hear more.

The One Piece Chapter 1115 spoilers conclude with Vegapunk revealing that the Ancient Weapons still exist and are just waiting to be used again. In the final panel, Imu, in the Room of Flowers, plays with butterflies as Vegapunk ominously states that the ‘Great War’ of the Void Century is not yet over. The spoilers also revealed that the manga will not be on a break next week.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

