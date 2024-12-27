Kagurabachi Chapter 63: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

The last chapter of Kagurabachi described Lori’s life in Kyoto, detailing how she began experiencing unusual dreams after the sky became overcast. Meanwhile, Kuguri and his partner stormed into Lori’s classroom in search of her. Fortunately, Chihiro and Masumi arrived just in time to rescue her.

Kagurabachi Chapter 63: Release date and where to read

Kagurabachi Chapter 63 is scheduled for release on Saturday, January 4, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international audiences, this means it will be available during the day on Friday, January 3, with exact timings varying by time zone.

Fans can find Kagurabachi Chapter 63 on several Shueisha platforms, including the MANGAPlus website and app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and VIZ Media's official site. Additionally, a physical version will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump 2025 Combined Issue 6/7.

Expected plot in Kagurabachi Chapter 63

Kagurabachi Chapter 63 will likely expand on Chihiro’s battle with Kuguri and the female Hishaku sorcerer, as the fight was only briefly introduced in the previous chapter. The Masumi may succeed in taking Iori to their hideout.

This will likely be where the group finally explains her true identity and the danger she currently faces. Iori’s reaction to Chihiro, whom she perceives as a murderer, will be critical in shaping their next moves in Kagurabachi Chapter 63.

Kagurabachi Chapter 62 recap

Kagurabachi Chapter 62, titled Iori, begins with Samura's daughter, Iori, wakes from a recurring dream where she holds hands with someone. Living under a false identity in Kyoto, she believes her father left her and her mother long before her birth.

Turning on the TV, Iori sees news of the Kabuki Theatre massacre, which disgusts her. She leaves for school, noticing the darkened sky dominated by a massive eye, a phenomenon linked to her recent strange dreams and fleeting visions of someone resembling Samura.

At school, her classmate Ikura, influenced by Chihiro Rokuhira's Kabuki Theatre actions, sports a self-drawn tattoo mimicking Chihiro's scar. While Iori dismisses Chihiro as a murderer, her recurring visions suggest deeper connections in Kagurabachi Chapter 62.

Later, Kuguri and the female Hishaku sorcerer infiltrate the school, killing a teacher and using blood identification to locate Samura’s daughter. When Kuguri threatens a student, Iori interferes. The Masumi and Chihiro arrive just in time, with Chihiro engaging Kuguri as the Masumi analyze Iori’s sealed memories in Kagurabachi Chapter 62.

