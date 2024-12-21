Kagurabachi Chapter 62 Spoilers: The Hishaku Reach Samura’s Daughter As Chihiro Faces Kuguri; DEETS

The last chapter of Kagurabachi saw Chihiro discover from the Masumi leader that Samura had a daughter. It was also revealed that Samura had sent the Masumi on a mission to stage her daughter's death to protect her from the restricted life forced upon her by the Kamunabi.

The Masumi leader, however, feared that the Hishaku might target Samura's daughter and use her as leverage against the blind swordsman. As a result, he proposed traveling to Kyoto, where she resided, in order to bring her into their protection.

Kagurabachi Chapter 62 spoilers

As per the Kagurabachi Chapter 62 spoilers, the chapter will be titled ‘Iori,’ after Samura’s daughter. The chapter begins with a dream sequence featuring Iori. After waking up, she thinks about the recurring nature of the dream but struggles to remember its details.

Her mother enters her room, and their brief exchange emphasizes Iori’s belief that her father disappeared before she was born. On the news, the Kabuki Theatre massacre, linked to Chihiro Rokuhira, is covered widely, unsettling Iori. She leaves for school, disturbed by the event.

At school, Iori contemplates the recent phenomenon of the sky turning dark three days earlier, which caused widespread tension and a temporary school closure in the Kagurabachi Chapter 62 spoilers. Her friend Ikura, who idolizes Chihiro and has even acquired a tattoo resembling his mark, speculates on the event’s significance.

Despite Ikura’s enthusiasm, Iori regards Chihiro as a murderer. Iori confides in her friends about her recurring dream and the strange disconnection she feels since the sky darkens. Meanwhile, Kuguri and another Hishaku sorcerer arrive at the school, intent on locating Iori.

Kuguri kills a teacher who confronts him, shattering the classroom window in the Kagurabachi Chapter 62 spoilers. The other Hishaku sorcerer, possessing the ability to identify individuals through the taste of their blood, plans to find Iori using Samura’s blood as a guide.

Testing her ability, she attacks a student but determines the girl isn’t Iori. Kuguri begins gathering all the female students for identification, killing a male classmate who tries to intervene in the Kagurabachi Chapter 62 spoilers. As Kuguri targets the boy, Iori steps forward to protect him.

Recognizing her bravery, Kuguri pauses and orders the sorcerer to test Iori’s blood. Before this can happen, the Masumi arrive, led by their captain, and Chihiro confronts Kuguri. The Masumi captain observes Iori, identifying her as the person they are searching for.

The Masumi girl speculates that an external cause might have partially loosened the seal on Iori’s memories. Though Iori’s memories remain sealed, she recalls her recurring dream and expresses a strong desire to understand her past in the Kagurabachi Chapter 62 spoilers.

The Masumi captain promises to explain the situation but informs her that she is being targeted by the Hishaku. The Kagurabachi Chapter 62 spoilers conclude with the Masumi captain assuring Iori that they will protect her from further harm.

