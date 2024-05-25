Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108: Kafka May Lose In The Battle Against No. 9; Release Date, Where To Read And More

While Chapter 106 initially showed Kafka seemingly gaining the upper hand, the next chapter made it evident that No. 9 had numerous strategies to regain control. The last chapter’s climax saw a humongous No. 9 block Kafka’s attack, possibly spelling disaster for Kafka, and eventually the human race in its entirety.

Fans are now eager for the release of Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108 after the previous chapter’s cliffhanger ending. Don’t miss the chapter and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot and more.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108 : release date and where to read

According to MANGAPlus, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108 will be available on May 24, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Thursday, May 23 for most international fans. Keep in mind that the exact time of release may vary depending on the individual time zones.

Fans can read Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108 on official Shuesha platforms, such as the MANGAPlus website, Viz Media’s website, or the Shonen Jump+ app. While both Viz Media and MANGAPlus offer free access to the first and last three chapters of the series, Shonen Jump+ requires a paid subscription.

Expected plot of Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108 promises to be an intense and thrilling continuation of Chapter 107. The reveal that Kafka's secret improved fighting style is insufficient against No. 9 sets up a harrowing battle for the man-turned-monster, likely ending in defeat.

As No. 9 breaks down the No. 2 weapon into a pure Kaiju form, Kafka and the Defense Force face their greatest challenge yet. Kafka will need to push beyond his current limits in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108, likely developing new abilities and strategies if he is to secure a much-needed victory.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 is titled Delivering A New Synergistic Technique!, and begins with Kafka executing a powerful modified Squadron Style attack on Kaiju No. 9, sending him flying and decapitating him. The Defense Force members are stunned by Kafka's evolved technique, and a scientist confirms that he landed a direct hit on No. 9's core. The little girl Kafka previously saved is thrilled to witness his success.

However, Kafka senses something is amiss. He realizes that No. 9 has an inner shield around its core, likely due to its absorption of the No. 2 weapon. Determined to finish the fight, Kafka moves to strike again before No. 9 can recover. In response, No. 9 sits up and fires a beam from its mouth, but Kafka uses his detection skills to locate No. 9 in the chaos and attempts a final blow.

No. 9 ends up sneaking up on Kafka, declaring him his final obstacle and noting Kafka's transformation from human to Kaiju. No. 9 remarks on the defeat of his masterpieces and the compatibility of No. 6 with its user in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107, stating that humanity has yet to defy his expectations significantly.

As he pummels Kafka, he expresses his pleasure in learning about humanity through investigation, dissection, and consumption. No. 9 elaborates on his growth through understanding human intellect, tools, and laws, landing a devastating hit on Kafka. He finds it perplexing that humans sacrifice themselves for others with no apparent gain.

Grabbing Kafka by the face, No. 9's curiosity about humanity intensifies. He poses questions about the transformation of humans into monsters through exposure to ‘faulty energy’ and the takeover of human brains and bodies by plant monsters in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107.

A hypothetical scene depicts humans controlled by plant monsters, with some transformed into monsters themselves. No. 9 declares his intent to take everything in his pursuit of knowledge. No. 9 reveals his grand scheme: to use humanity's foundations to create a new world for monsters, transforming humans into monsters in the process.

Kafka prepares a massive Kaiju-powered punch, vowing to stop No. 9 and prevent this monstrous world from coming to fruition. He strikes, but No. 9 effortlessly blocks the attack, expressing amusement at Kafka's growth. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 concludes with No. 9 declaring his turn to demonstrate his own growth, as the head of Kaiju No. 2 begins to emerge from his body.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

