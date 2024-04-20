Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106: Kafka Battles It Out Against No. 9; Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Prepare for an electrifying battle as Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106 unleashes the long-awaited battle between Kafka and No. 9. As the two kaijus lock horns, fans can expect pulse-pounding action in the upcoming chapter, sure to reveal more about the truths of kaiju world.

Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming chapter’s release date, expected plot and more.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106: release date and where to read

The release of Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106 is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 12 am JST. For international fans, this translates to a Thursday morning release window for the majority, while a minority, such as Japanese viewers, can expect it on Friday morning. The exact release time varies based on region and timezone.

To catch all the action and excitement, fans can read Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106 on official platforms such as Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app after the release. Both Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access to the first and latest three chapters of the series, making it accessible to a wide audience. Alternatively, for readers seeking full access to the entire series, the Shonen Jump+ app provides a paid, subscription-based service.

Expected plot of Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106

In Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106, fans can expect a continuation of the intense battle between Kafka and No. 9. As their clash escalates, the chapter will likely be action-packed, with each panel brimming with adrenaline-fueled combat sequences. As No. 9 finds himself locked in a fierce struggle against Kafka's formidable strength, he will desperately scour the remnants of Isao's memories in search of a way to counter Kafka's techniques.

Furthermore, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 106 will likely unveil intriguing revelations about Kafka's monster form, teasing deeper insights into his origins and true nature. With hints at No. 9's ancient lineage and hidden secrets, fans can anticipate a delve into the lore surrounding both characters, potentially through a detailed flashback explaining No. 9's mysterious past.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 105 recap

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 105, titled ‘Fight on Kafka– so their sacrifices are not in vain!!,’ starts with a focus on the evacuation shelters, where Kafka Hoshino, also known as Kaiju No. 8, is recognized by civilians whom he previously saved in his monstrous form. The arrival of Kafka is met with anticipation and relief by both civilians and Defense Force members, who express happiness at his presence. Kafka extends his apologies to Mina, acknowledging his tardiness, and expresses gratitude to Bakko for enabling him to catch No. 9 off guard.

Soshiro Hoshina reminds Kafka of the limited time they have to prepare for the coming battle. Despite the pressure, Kafka remains resolute, promising to emerge victorious regardless of the odds. As Kafka and No. 9 stand face to face, surrounded by a watchful audience, they exchange terse words before engaging in combat.

The clash between Kafka and No. 9 is intense and evenly matched in Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 105, with both adversaries demonstrating incredible power. Kafka's determination shines through as he utilizes techniques learned from Hoshina's training, employing Troop Style Hand-to-Hand Combat perfected by Isao Shinomiya. With a powerful punch fueled by transferred leg power, Kafka manages to impress even his formidable opponent, No. 9. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 105 concludes with Kafka's steel determination is evident on his face, contrasting what seems like a hint of concern on No. 9's face.

For more updates on the fight against Kaijus in the Kaiju No. 8 manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

