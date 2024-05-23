Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7: Hibino Kafka Faces Off Against Kaiju No. 9; SPOILERS From The Manga

Reno and Iharu have stumbled upon the eerie Kaiju No. 9 in its human disguise and must now fight for their lives against the kaiju that even Kikoru couldn’t take down. With Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7 just around the corner, we predict the episode will likely continue where the previous episode left off and cover chapters 15 to 18 of the manga. Keep reading to get Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7’s spoilers, all sourced from the manga.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7 spoilers from the manga

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7 should begin elsewhere as the disposal crew prepares for their tasks. Some crew members express curiosity about Reno and Kafka's work but are interrupted by another crew member wondering about a missing colleague. Toku speculates that the missing member is likely hiding in the bathroom again.

The episode should then transition back to the battlefield, where said missing member is examining the defeated kaijus and is found by Reno and Iharu. The ‘disposal crew member’ talks to himself about his plan to tire out the defense force using variants that split and regenerate. Reno tries to understand what he is saying, but Iharu calls out to the ‘man.’

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7 sees Kaiju No. 9 revealed

Unperturbed by the disturbance, the creature’s fingers transform and attack Iharu with a bullet, narrowly missing his heart. Iharu collapses, injured, while Reno rushes towards him and reassures him. The creature then transforms into his original form in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7, and Reno and Iharu recognize him as the one who defeated Kikoru during their entrance exam.

Kaiju No. 9 plans to capture a living troop member and disables the communication systems to prevent Reno from contacting the officers. He then shoots Reno's leg but is unsatisfied with its aim. It then realizes Reno can see its attacks. As this happens, Reno has a brief flashback of Kikoru explaining to him and Kafka how to dodge the humanoid kaiju’s attacks.

Reno instructs Iharu to run and alert the senior officers, but Iharu refuses, wanting to fight alongside Reno. However, after almost being hit by the kaiju’s bullet attacks and realizing Reno was dodging them, he leaves for help. Remembering Kafka's selfless actions, Reno confronts Kaiju No. 9 and resolves to buy time for Iharu in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7.

Reno dodges and shoots at the kaiju, an obvious improvement in his skills being displayed. Meanwhile, Iharu recalls Hoshina talking to the troops during their training, stating that a ‘wall’ existed at around 20-30% combat power. While he has always strived to get stronger, he realizes that Reno has already surpassed him and will likely become captain one day.

Kaiju No. 9 to reveal transformation ability in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7

Back in the present, Reno continues to fight valiantly in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7. However, Kaiju No. 9 transforms into a larger, more grotesque version of himself and attacks with renewed vigor. Iharu jumps in to protect Reno but gets injured in the process. Iharu tells Reno that Iharu would be the one to protect him. He reveals that he sent out a flare to alert the senior officers. The kaiju claims no one can leave the barriers without his permission.

Realizing this, Reno and Iharu decide to fight off the kaiju. During their attack, Iharu uses an electric bullet. Kaiju No. 9 retaliates, but Iharu, now accustomed to its attacks, dodges and calls for Reno to shoot. However, a wall of monster corpses shields the kaiju. Kaiju No. 9, having undergone another transformation, mocks the rookies by shooting at them continually, confident of his victory.

At the Hoshina platoon, Soshiro learns of Reno and Iharu's comms going off. Nearby, Kafka notices a kaiju corpse moving, and Kikoru alerts him that the humanoid kaiju is likely back. At the battle, Iharu sees Reno severely injured and calls out to him. Despite his injuries, Reno urges himself to continue fighting in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7: Kafka opportune intervention

Kaiju No. 9 expresses frustration at the difficulty of immobilizing humans without killing them. Iharu tries to defend Reno, but his gun doesn’t work. The kaiju then targets Reno, who is defenseless on the ground. Iharu prays for someone to save Reno. Suddenly, Kafka appears in his kaiju form and punches Kaiju No. 9's face, blowing its off head.

Kafka checks on Reno and apologizes for being late. Reno blames himself for Kafka's transformation and only feels weak. In the meantime, Kaiju No. 9 regenerates and recognizes Kafka as Kaiju No. 8. Kafka prepares for another attack, asking Reno to stay put. In Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7, the kaiju is confused by Kafka's assistance to humans but expresses a desire to use Kafka's powerful corpse.

The kaiju shoots Kafka and makes him bleed, which shocks Reno. Kaiju No. 9 prepares more grotesque weapons from his body, realizing he needs more firepower. Instead of being unsettled, Kafka is enraged that it has been hurting Reno and Iharu. He stops Kaiju No. 9’s attack with a powerful roar and then pummels the kaiju, breaking through its defenses.

Intimidated and recognizing Kafka's strength, Kaiju No. 9 attempts to retreat. However, Kafka gives him no opportunity, relentlessly attacking. Kafka locates the kaiju's core and strikes, exposing it. Just as Kafka is about to finish the battle in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 7, the Ikaruga Platoon of the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force arrives and reports Kafka as the humanoid kaiju as he is still in his kaiju form.

For more spoilers on Kafka’s battle against Kaiju No. 9 in the Kaiju No. 8 anime, keep up with Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

