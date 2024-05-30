Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8: Another Humanoid Kaiju To Make It’s Appearance; SPOILERS From The Manga

Episode 7 animated Chapters 15 to 19 of the manga, and saw an intense battle about to begin between Hibino Kafka and Vice-Captain Hoshina. With the stakes higher than ever, what will happen next? For those eager to find out before the episode airs, here’s a glimpse of what we predict will happen in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8, based on spoilers from the manga. Keep reading to find out.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 spoilers

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 is likely to cover Chapters 20 to 23 of the manga and pick up where the previous episode left off. Kafka faces Vice-Captain Hoshina Soshiro, and as Soshiro prepares to attack, Kafka thinks about how to counter his moves. He initially dismisses the idea of using brute force, but his thoughts are cut short when Soshiro slices his chest, leaving Kafka injured.

Realizing he can't possibly defeat Soshiro by holding back, Kafka recalls that the Defense Force's suits are organic weapons incorporating parts of defeated Kaiju. This means that the higher the released force, the more power the suit provides. Kafka acknowledges that while he once thought Kikoru's movements were exaggerated, Soshiro's superhuman abilities have proven him wrong.

Kafka tries to dodge another one of Soshiro’s attacks but is caught off guard by a seemingly invisible slash that severs his hand. Understanding that regeneration requires a lot of energy, Kafka decides to go on the offensive. Meanwhile, Soshiro recognizes Kafka’s immense power in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8, internally realizing Kaiju No. 8 likely had a fortitude level similar to that of a Daikaiju.

Ignoring the feeling of discomfort that arose from the fight, Soshiro prepares a complex attack using a cross of invisible blades as a decoy. Soshiro believes he has the upper hand as he slices into Kafka’s body, but Kafka prevents the blade from leaving his body, causing Soshiro to panic. Kafka punches Soshiro’s blade away, and as the sun rises, Kafka escapes. Frustrated, Soshiro reports that Kaiju No. 8 had escaped.

At the battlefield, Kikoru Shinomiya sits atop some defeated Kaiju as she listens to the Defense Force’s reports, and wonders if she can truly trust Kafka. These doubts seem to dissipate when she sees Kafka again in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8. Kafka apologizes for making her worry, and though Kikoru tries to hide her concern, she still catches him before he collapses.

Kafka apologizes again for allowing the Kaiju that hurt her to escape, and Kikoru shyly assures him she’ll kill it next time. Kafka then says he wants to go check on Iharu and Reno, but Kikoru reassures him that the Defense Force has better equipment than he thinks. Elsewhere, Mina Ashiro finds Soshiro’s unusual demeanor entertaining and inquires about Kaiju No. 8’s strength.

After a brief, sarcastic exchange, Soshiro reveals that Kaiju No. 8 possesses the power of a Daikaiju. He then internally realizes that the Kaiju did not try to kill him, and only ran away. Mina vows to exterminate all monsters, regardless of who they are, reminding Soshiro of their mission in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8.

Ikaruga then informs Soshiro about Kaiju No. 9’s ability to transform into a human form. Later, Soshiro and Konomi Okonogi visit some Monster Sweepers who are watching the news. After questioning them about their missing coworkers, Okonogi and Hoshina talk about the higher-ups’ decision to hide Kaiju No. 9’s abilities from the public, and the panic it would cause should it get out.

On an unnamed mountain road, Kaiju No. 9 stands in the middle of the road. A man driving a car stops to ask him to move, and Kaiju No. 9 absorbs his body before using his body to drive the car away. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 will reveal that Kaiju No. 9 can gain information from the absorbed humans in this way.

In the hospital, Reno watches the news, which reports that Kaiju No. 9 is the latest monster to receive a code name. When Kafka visits, Reno thanks him for saving him and Iharu. Iharu, confused, questions why Reno is thanking Kafka. Kikoru quickly fabricates a story, saying Kafka helped them understand the monster’s organs.

Iharu remains curious about why Kaiju No. 8 assisted them, admiring its power. Kafka nearly reveals his identity again, but Reno covers for him and is relieved by Iharu’s obliviousness. The Defense Force rookies then surprise Reno and Iharu with a welcome-back party, celebrating their successful mission in Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8.

The chef prepares a special six-course meal for the group as well, due to Izumo’s presence. Soshiro wishes the rookies a good celebration. Reno thanks Soshiro for allowing the event, but Soshiro simply smiles smugly. A fight breaks out among the rookies, all talking about their misgivings from the mission. This inspires Reno to push himself to become stronger.

Soshiro then interrupts the aggressive festivities to make an announcement and promotes Kafka to the position of General Officer. He explains that this was due to his discovery of the Kaiju’s organs and mitigating potential damage. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 will see Soshiro congratulate Hibino Kafka for making it into the Anti-Kaiju Defense Force’s Third Division.

Afterward, Mina officially appoints Kafka as a member of the Defense Force. Kafka vows to give his all in battle, but Mina reminds him that he’s still not ready to fight alongside her, motivating him to work even harder. Because Kafka calls her by her first name here, Mina orders him to do 50 push-ups. She also reveals that it was actually Soshiro who recommended Kafka’s promotion.

Kafka studies into the night and in the main hall, he hears someone training. He discovers it’s Soshiro, practicing as if preparing for another fight with Kaiju No. 8. Soshiro notices Kafka watching and vows to defeat Kaiju No. 8 next time. Kafka is intimidated but admires Soshiro’s dedication to protecting the troops. Soshiro sarcastically scolds Kafka, but also shows a small amount of trust in him.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 8 should conclude with a new humanoid Kaiju standing atop a flying Kaiju, seen flying 8,000 meters over the Tachikawa base. It then orders for the beasts to descend.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content.

