Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 9 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The battle between Atlantis and Marlinman has been wrapped up with the latest episode of Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc, delivering a dramatic finale that echoed Atlantis's legendary duel with Robin Mask.

Additionally, fans witnessed the debut fight of the protagonist, Suguru, who faced the Perfect Chojin, Peek a Boo. Peek a Boo has displayed his ability to adapt to Kinnikuman's techniques, learning and evolving in response to them, making fans eager to find out what happens next in Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 9. Keep reading the release details and more.

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 9 release date and where to stream

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 9 is set to air on Sunday, September 8, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. This translates to a same-day release for most international viewers, with the exact time adjusted to individual locations and time zones.

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 9 will be broadcast in Japan on CBC and TBS (Agaru Anime). International fans can stream the episode with English subtitles on Netflix, though access requires a subscription to the service.

Expected plot in Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 9

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 9 will likely see the battle between Kinnikuman and Peek a Boo continue. Despite Peek a Boo having the upper hand, Kinnikuman will probably devise a new strategy to counter his opponent's tactics.

The episode may focus on Suguru’s determination and ingenuity as he attempts to regain control of the fight and achieve victory. Additionally, there might be hints of upcoming battles involving other members of the Perfect and Devil Chojin in Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 9 as well.

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 8 recap

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 8 is titled ‘The First And Last Favorite Special Move!!’ The episode begins with a fierce battle between Atlantis and Marlinman. Initially, Marlinman appears to gain the upper hand with a piercing attack that seems to take Atlantis’s life.

However, Atlantis manages to make a final effort and uses Robin Mask’s signature move, the Tower Bridge, to end the fight. Both fighters perish in the process, marking a dramatic end to their confrontation.

Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 8 then shifts its focus to Suguru's battle against Peek a Boo, a member of the Perfect Large Numbers. At first, Peek a Boo seems like a comedic character, but he quickly begins to adapt and counter Kinnikuman's moves, affecting Suguru's confidence.

This moment brings back memories of when Prince Kamehame taught Suguru the 48 Deadly Techniques during one of the major arcs in the original manga. Suguru then attempts his signature attack, the Kinniku Buster.

However, this is unexpectedly thwarted by Peek a Boo, who then uses the same move against him. Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc Episode 8 concludes with Peek a Boo holding the advantage over Suguru, leaving the outcome uncertain.

Don’t miss the latest updates from the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc anime here, on Pinkvilla.

