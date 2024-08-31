No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Sensei and his group visited Toneriko village at the base of the World Tree, discovering the village's troubling situation in the last episode of No Longer Allowed In Another World. Fans were introduced to the 'righteous hero' Yamada and the World Tree spirit Esche, who both contributed to the Toneriko village's fate.

In No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 9, a fresh challenge awaits Sensei and his team as they travel to the desert. Don't miss the episode as it releases, and keep reading to find out when the episode is out, where to stream it, the expected plot, and a recap of the previous episode.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 9 will be released on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at 11:30 pm JST. Most fans outside of Japan will be able to watch the episode at various times on the same day. The episode will be broadcast in Japan on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and MBS networks.

Japanese viewers can also stream the series on ABEMA, Lemino, and d Anime Store. After its initial broadcast, audiences in the USA, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent will be able to watch No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 9 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll.

Expected plot in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 9

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 9 will likely follow Sensei (Osamu Dazai) and his group as they reach the Samstag region, a desert area characterized by intense heat. As the other struggle in the scorching desert heat, it will be revealed that Nir is a Samstag native.

The episode will explore more about Nir's past and personal connections in this harsh environment, as Sensei and his party visit the orphanage where Nir grew up. Fans can look forward to seeing Sensei's various interactions with the children as more Other Worlder trouble brews in the background.

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8 recap

No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8 is titled ‘This Hole Stinks of Immortality.’ The episode begins with Sensei and his group arriving at Toneriko, a village at the base of the World Tree in Zauberberg. Annette suggests they stay in the village to receive the tree's blessing.

However, they find the village overrun by gamblers and the once-peaceful area corrupted due to the presence of Other Worlder settlers. The village elder pleads for their help to restore order. Dazai, preoccupied with his dwindling supply of sleeping pills, meets a dancer named Esche.

She quickly befriends him and takes him to a casino. Later, after Yamada destroys the casino and the Other Worlders are defeated, the villagers celebrate but accuse Esche of colluding with the invaders. Esche is revealed to be the Witch Of Toneriko in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8.

Sensei defends her, explaining she was using her influence to control the Other Worlders and protect the town. Only Yamada believes him, and while Yamada is hailed as a hero, Esche is forced to leave. Sensei's group also decides to leave.

Yamada is then shocked when the village elder reveals plans to continue the gambling operations before asking Yamada to serve as the bodyguard. Meanwhile, as the heroes depart, the World Tree withers and dies in No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8.

Outside the village, Sensei meets Esche in her true form as a spirit of the World Tree. No Longer Allowed In Another World Episode 8 ends as she grants Sensei an endless supply of sleeping pills as a token of gratitude before departing.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.