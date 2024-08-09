My Hero Academia Fans Debate Deku’s Status as Most Ridiculed Character

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Manga and Chapter #430

After almost a decade, Kōhei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia came to an end having sold over 100 million copies worldwide. Along with manga spinoffs, series, films, and even video games, the franchise has gained a massive fan following. There are few in the fan base who believe that Deku’s (Izuku Midoriya) Legacy was not done proper justice.

Chapter #430 ends on a full circle with All Might once again helping out the Qurikless protagonist. True he does not have a quirk, but his actions outweigh a lot of other characters in the series. But as per some fans, the finale didn't honor Deku’s character, the way it should have.

For starters, fans were expecting a sort of romantic ending between Ochaco Uraraka and Izuku Midoriya, but instead, Deku mentions that he always appreciated her sticking up for him all these years. He says that she inspires him on the daily. Another key talking point was the time jump.

Chapter #430 resumes 8 Years later with all students of class 1-A graduating and working as heroes. Deku instead joins U.A. High School as a teacher and makes use of the embers of One For All to help others. Many fans expected Deku to continue his hero journey and retain the OFA forever.

Advertisement

It is unknown what happens during the 8 years but Deku seems to have a fixed routine. He no longer gets to see his friends as they all have become heroes and have busy schedules. Throughout the series, we do see these heroes come to aid Deku from time to time, which some fans saw as a weakness in the protagonist.

Another point that is up for speculation is the new suit that All Might gave to Deku. While the series is headed toward a false ending, All Might shows up and gives the suit to Deku, saying he deserved it, and that it was the efforts of his classmates that made it possible. Will Deku’s new suit give him new powers? Who knows? Or will he go back to teaching at U.A. High School?

While My Hero Academia does get a bittersweet ending, Deku does get another chance at being a hero. Considering the series’ popularity, it is only a matter of when and not if. Regardless of whether or not Deku returns as a Hero lies in the hands of Kōhei Horikoshi. Stay tuned for more updates on My Hero Academia!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Ending: Does Deku Leave Hero World? Explained