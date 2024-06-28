My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9: Release Date, Streaming Details, Expected Plot And More

The emotional battle between Todoroki siblings Shoto and Dabi has finally come to an end, and the focus now shifts to the other fights taking place in this final war. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 is just around the corner with updates on the face-off against All For One, so don’t miss the episode and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9: Release date and streaming details

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 is set to premiere on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 5:30 pm JST, according to the official anime website. Please note that the precise release time may differ based on your time zone.

For Japanese viewers, My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 will be broadcast on local networks like Nippon TV and its affiliated channels. Internationally, it will be accessible for streaming on platforms such as Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Expected plot in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9 will be titled Extras, and will likely focus on the battle between All for One and the current top heroes, Hawks and Endeavor. Alongside them are several UA students, including Tokoyami and Jiro, who will likely show off their strengths as they prove they are far more than mere ‘extras.’

All for One's psychological manipulation will be at its highest in this episode, especially with Endeavor's recent encounter with Dabi. Hawks will likely serve as the voice of reason to prevent Endeavor from falling into these traps in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 9. We will also see some glimpses of Bakugou fighting his opponents as well.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 recap

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8, titled Two Flashfires, begins with Dr. Kyudai Garaki in prison, discussing the ongoing war with an officer. He talks about past events and the Todoroki family's history. The episode then shifts back to the battle between Shoto and Dabi.

As the fight rages on, Dabi recounts his traumatic past to Shoto, revealing how he survived the fire at Sekoto Peak. In a flashback, a young Toya Todoroki, engulfed in flames, desperately jumps into a river to save himself. An unknown man in a hat, implied to be All For One, finds Toya's burnt and unconscious body.

The flashback continues with Toya waking up in a hospital, confused about his survival. He learns from other children and a voice on a computer that he had been comatose for three years. The voice explains the extensive medical efforts required to heal his severely damaged body in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8.

The process had left the child with dulled pain receptors, and Toya was now unable to fully utilize his quirk. Even after being told that he must stay with them to be restored, Toya refuses and escapes, driven by his grudge against his father, Endeavor.

In the present, Dabi's flames intensify as he prepares to confront Shoto. He explains how his obsession with surpassing his limits and honing his flames has led to his current state in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8, where he no longer feels pain.

Shoto realizes Dabi's self-destructive motives, recognizing that his brother's immense hatred is directed towards their father and the hero society as a whole. The battle reaches its climax as Dabi unleashes powerful attacks, including Endeavor's Flashfire Fist and Hell Spider.

Shoto, with the support of Endeavor's sidekicks, counters with his new technique, Flashfire Fist: Phosphor, a combination of his fire and ice quirks. Despite the overwhelming heat from Dabi’s attacks, Shoto manages to hold his ground in My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8, motivated by the memories of his friends from Class 1-A and his resolve to stop Dabi.

Shoto and Dabi end up colliding in a final, decisive clash. Shoto unleashes his ultimate move, Great Glacial Aegir, freezing Dabi and the surrounding area. My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 8 concludes with a semi-frozen Dabi collapsing onto Shoto, ending their battle.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.